The Techaeris December MEGA-Giveaway: Win one of NINE prizes!

Merry Christmas! December has landed, and we’re excited to give away a few of our favorite things! I’m going to be upfront here, though. This is a United States lower 48 states-only giveaway. As much as I would like to make this a broader giveaway, shipping out nine prizes will get costly. We’re certainly not like The Verge or Engadget, who have deep corporate pockets, so thanks for understanding.

Techaeris has partnered with Lenovo, TCL, and CLEER Audio to get some very nice prizes for you to enjoy. Here’s what we have lined up in this Techaeris giveaway! You can only win if you sign up using the widget below.

  • 1 Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock
  • 1 Lenovo Go Vertical Mouse
  • 1 Lenovo Smart Clock 2
  • 1 Lenovo Q24I-1L Monitor
  • 1 CLEER Enduro ANC headphones
  • 1 TCL 20 SE Smartphone
  • 1 Blue Lightweight Techaeris Sweatshirt
  • 1 Heather Grey Heavy Techaeris Sweatshirt
  • 1 Lenovo Yoga 7 14″

Once this Giveaway has ended, we will be picking NINE different winners. Winners DO NOT get to choose their prize. The prizes will be awarded in the order names are drawn and matched to the order of the list above. Please be sure to read all of the rules and remember that this is a United States giveaway only. If the winner selected is not from the U.S., a new winner will be chosen.

Be sure to share this Giveaway with friends and family and your social channels. Spreading the joy this season is what it’s all about! Best of luck to all the entrants, and Merry Christmas to all!

What do you think of this MEGA Giveaway! Have you entered to win? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on December 5, 2021.

