Satechi launches Thunderbolt 4 dock and two USB-C multimedia adapters

Satechi is one of our favorite third-party Apple accessory makers. Not only do they design great-looking hardware, but they also back it up with performance. Satechi has expanded its collection of solution-based adapters compatible with the latest Apple laptops and tablets to include the new Thunderbolt 4 Dock and USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1. These are the first adapters from the brand to be available online at Best Buy, along with the USB-C Multiport MX Adapter available only on Amazon and the brand’s site.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Designed with innovation in mind, the new Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse for Apple® M1 Max MacBook Pro® users, offering eleven ports from a single connection, including three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack port. It also includes a removable AC adapter for an extra boost of external power to help run those high-powered peripherals. Perfect for USB mice, keyboards, hard drives, and more, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the ideal desktop addition to help run high-powered peripherals without becoming an eyesore. Designed in a sleek aluminum finish with padded grips to perfectly complement the latest Apple laptops, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds a modern yet functional touch to any workspace while providing greater flexibility with dual 4K HDMI video, up to 40 Gbps data transfer, and Power Delivery charging up to 96W. Satechi

Along with the Thunderbolt 4 dock, Satechi has made two new USB-C adapters.

USB-C Multiport MX Adapter

Specifically designed for M1 devices, the USB-C Multiport MX Adapter enables users to utilize the full potential of the M1 Mac using a single port, including stunning 4K dual HDMI display, Gigabit Ethernet connection, fast PD charging, and multitude of data ports including USB-C data, USB-A 3.0 data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port. Perfect for peripherals, the MX adapter connects keyboards, USBs, mice, and more with ease while outputting a hi-res display up to 60Hz on one and 30Hz on the other. Plus, the MX adapter is equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port to help keep peripherals charged throughout the workday, up to 100W. Satechi

USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1

Featuring six essential ports in one powerful adapter, the USB-C Multimedia Adapter provides all the ports needed for a productive workspace with two 4K HDMI ports (60Hz/30Hz), one USB-C PD charging port, one USB-C data port, and two USB-A 3.0 data ports. The USB-C Multimedia Adapter is ideal for the new M1 Max MacBook Pro® and iPad Pro® , offering a hi-res display for up to two HDMI-enabled external monitors, along with ports to connect a multitude of peripherals for the ultimate workplace setup. Satechi

Pricing and Availability

Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock and USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 are available now on BestBuy.com and Satechi.net for $299.99 and $149.99, respectively, while the USB-C Multiport MX Adapter is available for $179.99 at Amazon and Satechi.net.

Last Updated on December 9, 2021.