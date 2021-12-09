New on Netflix December 10-16: Sandra Bullock is The Unforgivable

Coming soon in December
These titles are coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.
December 10
- Anonymously Yours (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they’ve met in real life.
- Aranyak (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.
- Back to the Outback (NETFLIX FILM): They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.
- 🎁How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (NETFLIX SERIES): A year after last year’s Christmas disaster, Tumi finds herself in the center of another holiday family mess when a relative suddenly passes away.
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) (NETFLIX SERIES): In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (NETFLIX SERIES): Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, this adult animation, live-action hybrid celebrates the campy, Saturday-morning shows of the ’80s and ’90s.
- The Shack 🇺🇸
- Still Out of My League (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): After breaking up with her dreamboat, Marta finds love with an artist. But life throws a few twists into the mix for the ailing woman and her friends.
- Two (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who’s behind their horrifying ordeal.
- The Unforgivable (NETFLIX FILM): Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.
December 11
- Fast Color 🇺🇸
- The Hungry and the Hairy (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): On the motorbike road trip of their dreams, buddies Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind as they delight in tasty eats and scenic locales around Korea.
December 12
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
- Just Mercy 🇨🇦
December 13
- Eye in the Sky 🇺🇸
December 14
- The Future Diary (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow?
- Russell Howard: Lubricant (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇬🇧): This two-part special features comic Russell Howard’s delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown.
- 🎁 StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): Summersette’s biggest baddies join forces on New Year’s Eve to battle Zoey and the Beam Team. But cool cousin Zara powers up to help save the day!
December 15
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸
- The Challenge: Season 12 🇺🇸
- The Challenge: Season 25 🇺🇸
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex–boyfriend, with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life.
- The Giver 🇺🇸
- The Hand of God (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): In 1980s Naples, young Fabietto pursues his love for football as family tragedy strikes, shaping his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
- Masha and the Bear: Season 5
- Selling Tampa (NETFLIX SERIES): The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.
- Sleepless In Seattle 🇨🇦
- Superstore: Season 6 🇨🇦
- Taxi Driver 🇨🇦
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸
December 16
- 🎁 A California Christmas: City Lights (NETFLIX FILM): A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon.
- 🎁A Naija Christmas (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬): A mother’s Christmas wish — and the grand prize that comes with it — sets off a fierce competition between her sons.
- Aggretsuko: Season 4 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Retsuko turns up the volume to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake ever when a sly new company president takes the office to a new extreme.
- Darkest Hour 🇺🇸
- The Flash: Season 8 (new episode) 🇨🇦
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as he searches for a home in the Great Barrier Reef.
Last Updated on December 9, 2021.