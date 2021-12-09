Five engaging pastimes for tech enthusiasts

Tech is everywhere today. It’s hard to imagine an aspect of life that doesn’t have plenty of gadgets involved in it or at least adjacent to it. In short, it’s a great time to be a tech enthusiast.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

At the same time, all of these choices can be a little bit overwhelming. If you’ve been looking for a new hobby, you may find yourself lost in all the options. It can be hard to find something that engages and interests you when you don’t know where to start.

To help, here’s a list of five pastimes great for people who are into tech.

1. PC Gaming

Video games, in general, are great for the tech-savvy hobbyist, but PC gaming offers something consoles don’t. While you can play plenty of games and find countless accessories for consoles, PC gaming lets you build your own machine. This adds a new dimension of fulfilling work and technology to explore.

This hobby has grown remarkably popular lately, jumping from 1.5 to 1.7 billion PC gamers between 2019 and 2020. It’s also become all the more accessible with this growth. There are plenty of videos, guides, and forums out there to help you build your first PC with no experience.

One of the best things about PC gaming is that you can keep improving your gaming rig. As new products come out, you can mix and match them to upgrade your PC to your liking. Your possibilities are endless.

2. 3D Modeling and Printing

Maybe the creative aspects of PC gaming appeal to you, but not so much the actual gaming. If that’s the case, you may want to try out 3D modeling. 3D modeling involves plenty of new, exciting software options to try out and lets you create virtually anything.

You could create 3D models to show off like figurines, make animated shorts with them or even take it to the next level and 3D print them. 3D printing adds another dimension of engagement since you’ll also be dealing with these high-tech printers. You’ll also have a physical piece to show off as evidence of your work.

At first, this hobby may seem expensive, but it’s gotten far more affordable in recent years. While a 3D printer cost $10,000 in 2007, you can now grab one for just a couple hundred.

3. Coding

If you’re looking for something with fewer hardware requirements, you could try coding and programming. Coding gives life to all the electronics you use today, so learning to do it yourself could be a rewarding experience. It’s also a growing professional field, and since hobbies can improve your work performance, it could help you start a new career.

Coding involves technical skills and creativity, so it’s one of the more engaging hobbies. There are also plenty of different coding languages and applications to learn, so you’ll always have something new to try.

Another great thing about coding is that you don’t need any special equipment to get started. You can learn to code with just your laptop and some YouTube tutorials.

4. Music Production

If you’re both a tech enthusiast and a music lover, you could try your hands at music production. This may not come to mind immediately when you think of tech-centric hobbies, but there are plenty of gadgets for music producers out there.

You can get started with just a couple of software options, then slowly accumulate more gear. From microphones to synthesizers to samplers to guitar pedals, music production opens you to a world of niche and exciting tech. It may be easy to flex your creative muscles and create something like no one’s heard before with so many resources.

You can even try producing music for other people when you acquire enough skill. With enough practice, you could turn this hobby into a side gig.

5. Drone Flying

Photography has always been a leading hobby for tech enthusiasts, but traditional photography may not appeal to you. Drones take photography to a whole new level, letting you access views you never could’ve seen otherwise. Swapping different cameras between various drones also gives you a lot of freedom and choice, so you’ll never get bored.

There’s more to drone flying than just photography, too. Drone racing is a growing sport that attracts millions of fans in high-speed, televised events. You could look for a local drone racing league or start your own and put your skills to the test.

On top of maneuvering the drone, you’ll get to customize it or even build it entirely yourself. No matter your level of experience with machines, there’s something for you in drone flying.

There’s a Hobby for Any Tech Enthusiast

With new technology shaping so much of our lives today, virtually any hobby can be a tech-centric one. Regardless of what aspects of tech interest you, there’s a hobby out there that can engage you for years to come. Many of them also don’t require any prior tools or experience, letting you start today. These five pastimes are a small sample of the tech hobbies you can enjoy today. Take this list as a starting point to find a pastime that interests you, then dive in. You never know where it could take you.

What sort of tech are you into? What do you do to feed your tech itch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on December 9, 2021.