Technology to make your Christmas merry and bright

When many people think about the holidays, old-fashioned traditions and nostalgia come to mind. Many of us want the “Norman Rockwell-style” holiday dinner with family and friends and soft Christmas lights that are beautiful to look at on a crisp, clear evening. But it’s 2021.

Those things are possible, but you don’t necessarily have to achieve them in an “old school” sort of way. Technology can make your Christmas and holidays so much easier and less stressful. With 44% of people admitting the season stresses them out, it is essential to take all of the help you can get to make things merry and bright.

So, how can you utilize technology to make your Christmas holiday season more effortless while capturing some of that nostalgia you crave? More importantly, how can you use tech this year to stay connected to the people you love, both in person and virtually?

Get Smart With Your Space

Are you planning on hosting a big family Christmas get-together? Or, maybe you’re throwing an ugly sweater party with your friends. Perhaps you’re just preparing for an intimate dinner with your immediate family, and you want everything to be perfect.

Whatever the case, you can improve your space at home by using smart technology in different ways.

If you don’t have any smart devices in your home already, you’re missing out. It’s estimated that almost 37% of households in the U.S. owned at least one smart home device in 2020. That includes things like:

Smart speakers

Thermostats

Security systems

Appliances

Indoor/outdoor lights

The possibilities with smart technology are endless, and you can use it to create a holly jolly environment for your next event.

You can keep your guests comfortable by using a smart thermostat and HVAC system, for starters. The temperature can be controlled from your phone, and some systems even allow you to optimize the temperature in each room. Once everyone is warmed up and comfortable, you can use a smart speaker system to put together a festive holiday playlist to ring out on speakers throughout your whole house.

Smart home technology helps to automate as much as possible within your home. You can even use it for your Christmas lights, so you don’t have to worry about turning them on manually every night. Clark Griswold’s got nothing on you!

Ho-ho-ho

Stay Connected With Tech

There’s no denying that the past couple of years has been difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are likely to gather in person this year, thanks to the vaccine rollout. But, some people still might not feel comfortable in larger gatherings. They might be older or immunocompromised and want to play it safe.

Thankfully, your loved ones don’t have to miss out on every celebration this year.

By utilizing technology to stay connected, the people you care about can still be a part of your holiday get-togethers. Utilize platforms like Zoom or Skype to connect via video. If you’re having a party or family gathering, make sure everyone is prepared to “call” at some point during the party to talk to those family members. You can make them feel even more included by putting together fun virtual games, like trivia. Or, you can open gifts together and show them on the screen.

Is connecting with loved ones through technology the same as being with them in person? No. But, we’re living in a time where being able to connect with them at all is possible. Even just a few years ago, things like this couldn’t have happened. If you’re feeling down about not having your whole family together this season, it’s important to keep that in mind.

You can also use technology to make your holiday easier for yourself. Consider sending out digital Christmas cards this year instead of mailing them. Ecards are a great way to send to more people than you usually would without adding a lot of extra work. Many websites have templates you can use to insert your own family photo or words in a matter of seconds. You’ll save time, money and do something good for the environment! It’s another excellent way to stay connected with loved ones that’s less stressful on you.

Give High-Tech Christmas Gifts

Technology isn’t going anywhere, and it’s advancing at a rate that can often feel hard to keep up with.

But that just makes it more desirable.

Because of that, consider wrapping up some tech-friendly gifts for your family members and friends this season. If you’re unsure where to get started, the most obvious option is a smartphone. You can find models that fit just about everyone’s needs, from teenagers to seniors. Some people only want the basics when it comes to smartphones, while others like the latest versions with every bell and whistle possible. You should be able to find them all this year! Plus, many manufacturers offer special deals or financing options around the holiday season, so you don’t have to break the bank on the newest model(s).

Other popular tech gifts that are both affordable and practical include:

A wireless charging dock

Air pods

Smartphone game controllers

A home system like Amazon Echo or Google Nest

A smart clock

Video/television streaming devices

There’s a misconception that tech gifts are impersonal, but that isn’t the case. As technology continues to evolve, it also continues to become very personal. There’s a reason some people prefer Alexa over Siri. With so many devices and options available these days, it’s easier than ever to find tech gifts that will mean something and make a difference for everyone on your list.

Tech devices are meant to make people’s lives easier, more entertaining, and even more practical. Whether you utilize technology to make your season less stressful this year or give the gift of tech to someone else, choose to embrace it. You can still achieve that old-fashioned holiday feeling by letting technology do a lot of the work for you. We’re willing to bet that if Norman Rockwell had a smartphone, he would’ve put it to good use.

