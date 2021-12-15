[CES 2022] Dell’s Concept Luna aims to make your laptop last longer

With CES 2022 just around the bend, many brands hold CES pre-brief meetings with the press like us. Most of these meetings are under strict embargoes, but some of the information can be announced ahead of CES. Dell has several upcoming things, and one of them is Concept Luna.

Concept Luna is a collaboration with Dell and Intel and aims to show how design can accelerate the reuse of products and materials, reducing waste and emissions for the future. Dell and Intel hope that Concept Luna can reduce their carbon footprint and the consumers’ footprint. Here are the bullet points Dell provided as to why they’re excited about this collaboration.

Concept Luna

Motherboards can be one of the most energy intense components to manufacture – by shrinking its total area by approximately 75% (now smaller than 5,580 mm2) and component count by approximately 20%, we estimate the carbon footprint of the motherboard could be reduced by 50%.

We completely reconsidered the layout of all internal components – relocating that smaller motherboard to the top cover puts it closer to a larger surface area exposed to the cooler air outside. This, combined with separating it from the battery charging unit in the base, leads to better passive heat distribution and could totally eliminate the need for a fan.

These efficiencies could significantly reduce the overall power needs – making way for a smaller battery with advanced deep-cycle cells that is still powerful enough for daily use.

An aluminum chassis processed using hydro power and using a stamped aluminum construction requires less energy and produces minimal scrap.

A future vision of reuse, repair and recreating: Our position is simple. We need to move from use, then recycle – to use, reuse multiple times and then recycle when the material is no longer usable in its original form. This iteration of Concept Luna does just that. It shows a vision for what could be. Dell

We’ve reduced the number of screws needed to access internal components for repair or reuse from hundreds to just four – reducing time for repairs (to disassemble, repair and reassemble key components) by approximately 1.5 hours.

The palmrest assembly is intentionally designed for ease of repair and reuse. The keyboard mechanisms provide clean, easy separation from other components and simplify recycling.

The advanced deep-cycle cell battery provides a long charge that can be maintained across many years of use, increasing refurbishment and reuse beyond the first product life it services.

A new bio-based printed circuit board (PCB) is made with flax fiber in the base and water-soluble polymer as the glue. What’s noteworthy here is that the flax fiber replaces traditional plastic laminates. And even better, the water-soluble polymer can dissolve – meaning recyclers can more easily separate metals and components from the boards.

Concept Luna is a strong example of how we are exploring new ways to dramatically accelerate progress against our goals. Proving what might be possible is only the first step, the next is to take these innovative sustainable design ideas and evaluate which have the greatest potential to scale across our product portfolio. This concept, and future iterations and others that follow, are how we will build on the existing circular economy leadership you see across our product portfolio today to examine, re-examine and reconsider every step of the product lifecycle, to deliver even more sustainable products in the future. Dell

