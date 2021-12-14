Razer celebrates The Book of Boba Fett with new Xbox wireless controller

The Book of Boba Fett is releasing later this month on Disney+ and Razer has just announced a Boba Fett Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand to commemorate the new series. This isn’t the company’s first Star Wars-themed controller, following up their previous Mandalorian version.

A skinned Xbox Wireless Controller, this limited edition controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One is inspired by Boba Fett’s helmet. Always a fan-favourite, this controller is the perfect last-minute gift for the Star Wars fan on your holiday list.

The Razer Boba Fett Xbox Wireless Controller and Quick Charge Stand.

With pressure-sensitive triggers and texture grips for more accurate and comfortable gameplay, the controller is also Bluetooth compatible so you can use it on your Windows PC or mobile device for Xbox Game Pass games as well. In addition, the controller includes the wireless charging stand and has a three-hour charge time when you need to recharge it.

Key features of the controller include:

Inspired by Boba Fett’s Helmet: Passed down from father to son, strike fear into the hearts of the competition with a look that needs no introduction—a must-have collectible for any Star Wars fan. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd.

The limited-edition Razer Boba Fett Wireless Controller & QUick Charging Stand is now available from Razer.com and other retailers like Amazon for US$179.99.

Last Updated on December 14, 2021.