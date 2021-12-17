[CES 2022] LG announces its 2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors

LG has released another CES 2022 announcement, this time having to do with its 2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor lineup. The new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors include models 32BP95E and 27BP95E. Monitor names across all brands have always been a bit of a mess, in our opinion, LOL.

According to LG, these new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors “provide the accurate color reproduction and superb HDR and SDR performance that professional visual effects artists, video editors, and other creative industry roles demand.”

Here’s what the LG press release had to say.

LG’s newest 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro models boast 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, making them suitable for even the most detailed digital projects. Both new displays offer independent pixel control for impressive color fidelity and contrast and because OLED displays do not require backlighting, these UltraFine monitors are free of the distracting halo effect, or blooming, common on many LCD displays.

To ensure that these models display vibrant colors as intended under the conditions optimal for productivity, both OLED Pro monitors come with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods. When used with the free-to-download LG Calibration Studio software, the calibration sensor measures the light emitted from the display at times predetermined by the user and automatically makes the necessary adjustments to maintain a high degree of color accuracy and consistency. For even more color and image accuracy, the hood can be attached to prevent distracting reflections and glare from external light sources.

Both UltraFine OLED Pro devices offer slim, elegant form factors and are light weight for easy relocation to different rooms and desks. The included stand attaches securely to the rear of the display with a simple One-click mechanism and offers adjustability for height, pivot and tilt without sacrificing stability or style.

“Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries.”

LG
2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors

2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors Specifications

Specifications:

32BP95E27BP95E
DisplayDisplayOLEDOLED
Size31.5-inch27-inch
Resolution4K UHD (3840 x 2160)4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Color Gamut (Typ.)DCI-P3 99 percent
Adobe RGB 99 percent		DCI-P3 99 percent
Adobe RGB 99 percent
Contrast Ratio1,000,000:11,000,000:1
HDROLED Pixel Dimming HDROLED Pixel Dimming HDR
DisplayHDR 400 True BlackDisplayHDR 400 True Black
Response Time1ms1ms
CalibrationSelfCalibrationYes, with LG Calibration StudioYes, with LG Calibration Studio
H/W CalibrationYesYes
AccessoriesSelf Calibration SensorYesYes
Monitor HoodYesYes
ConnectivityInterfaceUSB-C with Power Delivery 90WUSB x1 Upstreamx 3 DownstreamHDMIDisplay Port x2USB-C with Power Delivery 90W
USB x1 Upstreamx3 DownstreamHDMIDisplay Port x2

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will be available in key markets worldwide starting next month. Prices were not announced.

