Top seven aftermarket car mods for tech enthusiasts

Who wouldn’t want a Bond car or KITT from Knight Rider? These iconic vehicles are incredible, full of tech, and ready for the road. They’re also out of reach for most of us. However, that doesn’t mean you have to drive something from the Dark Ages. Enter the mods.

Modern cars already come equipped with various tech tools and toys, but if your favorite daily driver is missing some feature or you want to give your ride a bit more character, here are some of the top aftermarket mods for tech enthusiasts.

1. An ECU Tune

Any car or truck built after the early 1980s — even those still equipped with carburetors at the time — would also utilize an engine control unit or ECU. These are programmed with the base coding necessary to keep the engine running smoothly, but it’s not always programmed to help you get the most power out of your daily driver.

You can take your car to the shop for an ECU tune, or you can purchase one online and install it yourself — they’re not quite plug and play but if you follow the directions carefully, they can be pretty close. Make sure that you’re purchasing a tune designed for your specific year, make, and model. The tuner may even want your vehicle’s VIN to ensure that everything lines up.

2. Dash Cams

Dashcam video compilations are fun to watch when you need some entertainment, but being able to capture that footage when you’re in an accident can help your insurance company rule in your favor. Opt for a set of dashcams — one in the front and one in the ear— that provides the most coverage.

The rest of the bells and whistles are up to you and your budget. You can choose something basic that only records if it detects an impact, or something a little fancier that you can use to keep track of your next road trip.

3. Window Tint

Window tint may not seem high-tech, but it’s changed a lot in the last few years, and you’ve got a great variety of options to choose from. Typical tints are just a type of dyed plastic film. They’re inexpensive but they aren’t terribly durable and are susceptible to damage.

Metalized film adds a metalized layer between the layers of film, which increases the durability and helps to block both UVA and UVB rays, but it can also interfere with radio signals and create other forms of electronic interference. Opt for something that provides an equal balance of UV protection and durability.

4. Remote Starters

No one likes climbing into a cold cabin and starting their car in the winter. Instead of freezing your extremities off, consider installing a remote starter.

Modern versions have apps that you can use to access your remote starter, start your vehicle, and even adjust things like climate control. Installing a remote starter can be a bit tricky, but as long as you’re tech-savvy and can read a wiring diagram, it can easily be a DIY job.

5. Cell Phone Signal Booster

Is there anything worse than having a conversation or trying to navigate a new city only to have your cell phone lose signal and leave you stranded? Add a cell phone signal booster to your car to ensure that you’ll get the maximum range.

It won’t do you much good in areas where there are no cell towers but it can help you navigate the distance between one and the next without losing too much signal.

6. Digital Multimedia Receiver

A decade ago, CD players were the upgrade that everyone wanted for their cars. Now, CDs have been supplanted by streaming services and digital files, and you need something to connect those programs to your car.

A Digital Multimedia Receiver gives you the tools to do just that — a boon when most modern phones have stopped coming with headphone jacks so you don’t have the option to plug in an aux cord anymore. In most cases, installing one of these receivers won’t be more complicated than installing a new stereo. Again, all you need is the ability to read a wiring diagram.

7. Amazon Echo Auto

Do you miss Alexa when you’re driving? The virtual assistant can be handy to have around, and with the Amazon Echo Auto, you can keep all of her talents with you on the go. If your car has an aux jack, the Echo can also double as a Bluetooth audio adapter, so you can stream music and even make or receive calls wirelessly.

Trick Out Your Ride

It doesn’t matter if you’re driving an antique muscle car or just the same Honda Civic that you’ve been tooling around in since the 90s. These aftermarket tech mods can add a bit of spice and a bit of attitude to anything with wheels.

