[CES 2022] OWC announces the release of SoftRAID 3.0 for Windows

OWC makes some of the industry’s best storage solutions for both Mac and Windows, and we’ve even recommended their products here. Check out how you can upgrade a 2015 MacBook Pro with the OWC Aura Pro X2 for better performance that brought new life to our MacBook Pro.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

OWC has announced the release of SoftRAID 3.0 for Windows. SoftRAID 3.0 for Windows enables users to create powerful RAID 0/1/5 solutions for maximum drive capacity, fast data access, and robust data protection.

It provides faster RAIDs with management and drive monitoring that other Windows utilities fail to deliver. SoftRAID’s streamlined interface makes it incredibly easy to set up and manage RAID volumes and provides a level of performance and protection you can’t get with other RAID solutions.

SoftRAID 3.0 Highlights

Advanced: Create RAID 0/1/5 with Windows and RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) with Macs

Universal: SoftRAID works with both Windows and Macs and built-in OWC MacDrive technology lets you seamlessly move SoftRAID volumes between OSes

Protected: SoftRAID Monitor constantly watches your disks and alerts you if problems are detected

Validated: Volume validation ensures sectors can be read and parity is correct

Certified: Checks disks before use to ensure they are safe for data storage

Vigilant: Error prediction helps protect against unexpected failure

New RAID level: adds RAID 5

Compatible: Works with Windows 11 and 10

“SoftRAID for windows provides faster RAIDs with management and drive monitoring that other Windows utilities fail to provide. RAID 5 has been one of the most requested features from our users, so we’re excited to add RAID 5 to SoftRAID for Windows and expand the cross-platform capability SoftRAID,” said Rick Rockhold, Vice President Software Development, Windows & Mobile. “RAID 5 opens up the next level of data protection and access to our Windows customers.” SoftRAID is ideal for anyone who needs to safely store and backup massive amounts of data, including video editors, audio producers, photographers, and graphic designers. SoftRAID’s core RAID creation and management technology has been finely tuned over 20 years of development. It’s ideal for voluminous data roles including audio/video production and editing, photography, graphic design, database servers, financial applications, and more. Basically, it is the brain for running, maintaining, and protecting your RAID arrays. OWC

SoftRAID for Windows 3.0 is a free update for current 2.0 users. To purchase a new license, upgrade from 1.0, or add additional seats to an existing license, check out OWC’s Software Store.

What do you think of SoftRaid 3.0? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on December 17, 2021.