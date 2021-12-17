[CES 2022] Campfire Audio announces its Damascus steel styled Saber IEMs

Campfire Audio is a relatively new brand to us, but the pair of Mammoth IEMs we reviewed in October were outstanding for music listening. The company also makes IEMs for studio and live performances, which we’re eager to try. Now we’re being introduced to the new Campfire Audio Saber IEMs.

These new Saber IEMs are a limited edition run of hybrid design IEMs featuring a rugged ABS body with a durable Damascus steel lid. Saber is the first Campfire Audio earphone to feature their new Dual DD configuration of dynamic drivers that the company says rich low end, detailed mids, and clear, expressive highs.

“Our approach when designing Saber was to give our customers a unique and beautiful pair of earphones that would also showcase the best qualities of our dynamic drivers,” said Caleb Rosenau, Vice President of Campfire Audio. “It’s a new take on hybrid design for Campfire Audio and an exciting listen for anyone who loves music.” At the core of Saber are its matched set of D6 and D8 dynamic drivers, which combined with Campfire’s 3D printed acoustic chamber give it its singular sound profile. D6 features a rigid Titanium/Polymer diaphragm for warm midrange, while D8’s hybrid Beryllium/Polymer design keeps the bass tight and tasteful. A balanced armature rounds out the trio to provide high-end clarity and detail. All three drivers are housed within a light, ergonomic matte black ABS body with a machined Damascus steel lid for a distinctive and durable earphone that will last a lifetime. Saber also comes with Campfire’s Pure Copper cables and a matched canvas carrying case.

Campfire Audio Saber Features and Specifications

Machined Damascus Steel Lid

Matte Black ABS Body

Single Balanced Armature Driver (Highs)

D6 – 6mm Titanium/Polymer Diaphragm Dynamic Driver

D8 – 8mm Hybrid Beryllium/Polymer Diaphragm Dynamic Driver

Custom Beryllium / Copper MMCX Connections

Polished Stainless Steel Spout

5Hz–19 kHz Frequency Response

94 dB SPL @ 1kHz: 25.4 mVrms

8.2 Ohms @ 1kHz Impedance

You can pick the Saber IEMs up for US$449 on the company’s website, but these are limited to a run of 1,000.

