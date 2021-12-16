New on Netflix December 17-23: Henry Cavill returns in The Witcher

Coming soon in December
These titles are coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.
December 17
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming (NETFLIX FAMILY): The final season takes the Spy Racers around the world — from the Alps to the Arctic and back home to LA — as they battle their toughest enemy ever!
- The Witcher: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.
December 18
- The Boss Baby 🇨🇦
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.
- Gemini Man 🇨🇦
- Oldboy 🇺🇸
December 19
- What Happened in Oslo (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇴): Set amidst the Oslo Accords of 1993, this thriller centers on a disturbing crime with far-reaching implications.
December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): When Samuel is threatened with eviction from his childhood home, Omar proposes an alluring idea to raise money.
December 21
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.
- 🎁 Grumpy Christmas (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servando and Alicia, Alma’s willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.
December 22
- Emily in Paris: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.
- Little Women 🇨🇦
December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Patrick’s trip to a cabin in the woods during Christmastime results in an unexpected but significant outcome.
Last Updated on December 16, 2021.