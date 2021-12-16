New on Netflix December 17-23: Henry Cavill returns in The Witcher

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between December 17th and 23rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December and January if you want to binge those first. Oh, and it’s Christmas movie season, and Netflix has you covered there as well.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix December 17-23rd list which sees the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivera in the second season of The Witcher.

Coming soon in December

These titles are coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

December 17

December 18

The Boss Baby 🇨🇦

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.

Oldboy 🇺🇸

December 19

What Happened in Oslo (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇴): Set amidst the Oslo Accords of 1993, this thriller centers on a disturbing crime with far-reaching implications.

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): When Samuel is threatened with eviction from his childhood home, Omar proposes an alluring idea to raise money.

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Patrick’s trip to a cabin in the woods during Christmastime results in an unexpected but significant outcome.

Last Updated on December 16, 2021.