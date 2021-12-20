[CES 2022] LG has announced its first UltraGear gaming laptop

Ahead of CES 2022, LG has announced its first-ever gaming laptop, the UltraGear 17G90Q. The gaming market has been growing for years with little sign of stopping. Everything from gaming consoles to gaming laptops continues to perform well in sales. The gaming market is doing so well that companies who haven’t made a gaming laptop or a gaming PC are jumping into the market.

LG’s new gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory, and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. In addition to a 17-inch IPS panel with a one-millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers immersive, fluid gameplay for the most graphically demanding PC games thanks to the latest top-of-the-line hardware. Also, LG’s cooling system with vapor chamber keeps the laptop running cool, something that’s essential in a gaming laptop.

Sharing DNA with LG’s lightweight gram laptops, the 17G90Q has a streamlined, highly-portable design. The new, slim laptop packs a large screen and an impressive 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 21.4 millimeters and a weight of less than 2.7 kilograms. The LG UltraGear gaming laptop features an aluminum casing that offers style and durability, while the winged UltraGear badge on its exterior clearly communicates the power and quality LG’s premium gaming brand is known for. The 17G90Q further optimizes the gaming experience via LG’s gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, which lets users customize gaming-related options and track a variety of performance data – including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate – in real-time. And for a completely unique setup, users can choose and apply a different color to every single key of the laptop’s attractive RGB keyboard. Along with next-level personalization, speed and superior picture quality, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers realistic, three-dimensional sound with its built-in 2 Way speaker system. Supporting DTS:X Ultra, the speakers accurately convey the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment, helping players to find their teammates and track down their enemies more easily. What’s more, the 17G90Q comes with Intel® Killer™ Wireless, which helps guarantee a fast, stable network connection for lag- and frustration-free online gaming experiences. “The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability.” LG

LG’s first gaming laptop will be available in the United States and South Korea from early 2022, with other markets to follow, pricing was not announced.

