Get an Echo Dot for only 99¢ with Amazon Music Unlimited

If you don’t have an Echo device or aren’t a current Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you can score an Echo Dot for only 99¢ when you sign up for 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This is a great deal if you’ve ever been curious about trying out Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant ecosystem. The Echo Dot has long been a staple of Amazon’s ecosystem and usually retails for around US$20. Amazon Music Unlimited, on the other hand, isn’t the best streaming music service out there but it does offer up quite a library. At $9.99/mth, if you’re not interested in the Echo Dot, you can sign up and get 3 months free if you’re a new subscriber.

Key features of the Echo Dot include:

Meet Echo Dot: Amazon’s most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Amazon’s most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces. Improved speaker quality: Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound. Voice control your music: Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. Ready to help: Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Voice control your smart home: Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day.

Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day. Connect with others hands-free: Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device. Alexa has skills: With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more. Designed to protect your privacy: Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.

Full terms and conditions, as per Amazon, are:

This is a limited time offer of 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members only) and an Echo dot for $0.99, total price of $10.98 ($8.98 for Prime members only). Items must be purchased on a single order. Only first time device owners of an Amazon Echo device are eligible for this promotion. Current Echo device customers and Amazon Music subscribers are not eligible. After the 1-month promotional term, your Amazon Music Subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable taxes until you cancel. Offer good while supplies last. Use of Echo Dot is subject to the Alexa and Alexa Device Terms of Use. If you return your Echo product related to this offer, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and promotional items. If you cancel your Amazon Music subscription, you will not receive a refund of any fees already paid. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com (http://amazon.com/) Services LLC. Amazon

To sign up, head on over to Amazon via this link, and sign up for Amazon Music Unlimted to get your Echo Dot for only 99¢.

What do you think about the Echo Dot deal from Amazon? Are you going to be trying out Amazon Music to score one for only 99¢? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Last Updated on December 20, 2021.