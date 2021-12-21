[CES 2022] LG will unveil its PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan at CES

The current state of the world has sent many users seeking ways to make the air they breathe a little cleaner. Air purifying is nothing new, but at CES 2022, LG will unveil its LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan. The new PuriCare AeroTower is an all-in-one home air care solution designed to deliver the benefits of an air purifier, fan, and heater.

The new LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan offers personalized comfort, which LG says makes any indoor activity more pleasant and comfortable. Here’s what the company’s press release said about this new air purifying machine:

LG PuriCare AeroTower is ideal for year-round use, delivering pure, clean air 360 degrees in one of three airflow modes: Heating Mode, Fan Mode and Diffusion Mode. Use Heating Mode for a blast of warm air on a chilly day, up to 30 degrees Celsius maximum, capable of increasing the room air temperature by five degrees Celsius in less than 10 minutes.1 Fan Mode produces a refreshing breeze and provides customized comfort with 10 levels of airflow intensity. Diffusion Mode ensures optimal quality indoor air in any season, delivering clean, filtered air upward and outward through the Air Guard diffuser for wider, more powerful air circulation.2 Employing LG’s own Air Valley technology, the air purifier creates a canyon of air that follows a given surface. Commonly known as the Coandă effect, this results is a consistent, comfortable breeze that can be felt throughout the room. The PuriCare AeroTower’s tapered, vertical vanes are whisper quiet, only emitting 23dB of wind noise and the sleek cylindrical design offers a modern aesthetic that matches well with any type of décor. LG’s newest PuriCare model will be available in two subtle and sophisticated colors, Beige and Silver.3 LG PuriCare AeroTower comes certified by international testing agencies such as IBR Laboratories for improving indoor air quality. Multi-stage True HEPA Filters captures 99.97 percent of different types of particulates as small as 0.3 microns in size.4 An additional benefit comes in the form of LG UVnano™ technology which employs ultraviolet-C light to reduce the presence of bacteria that often collect on the fan.5 Along with performance and style, LG’s newest air care solution delivers exceptional convenience for its attention to the user experience. Customers can quickly check a variety of air quality data on the purifier’s bright LCD display or on the free LG ThinQ™ mobile app. The Android and iOS app also allows for the device to be monitored in real time and settings adjusted from outside the home. “Our new PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan was designed with today’s home lifestyle trend in mind,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Whether its cooling, heating or purifying, this device does it all and looks great while doing it.” LG

More info on pricing and availability to come at CES and be sure to read our CES 2022 coverage here.

