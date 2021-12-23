Coming to Tubi January 2022: Dumb and Dumber, Aliens, New Jack City, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi January 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi January 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi January 2022

Action

“Aliens” (1986)

“Chronicle” (2012)

“Cold Pursuit” (2019)

“Cowboys & Aliens” (2011)

“Enemy of the State” (1998)

“Jarhead” (2005)

“Judge Dredd” (1995)

“Knight and Day” (2010)

“Machete” (2010)

“Miami Vice” (2006)

“The Last of the Mohicans” (1992)

“Unknown” (2011)

Black Cinema

“Deliver Us from Eva” (2003)

“Deja Vu” (2006)

“Higher Learning” (1995)

“Jacob’s Ladder” (2019) – starting 12/22

“John Q” (2002)

“New Jack City” (1991)

“Set it Off” (1996)

“South Central” (1992)

“The Color Purple” (1985)

“The Preacher’s Wife” (1996)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love” (2015)

“Why Did I Get Married?” (2007) – starting 1/2

Comedy

“About A Boy” (2002)

“America’s Sweethearts” (2012)

“Cedar Rapids” (2011)

“Death at a Funeral” (2010)

“Dumb and Dumber” (2011)

“Going the Distance” (2020)

“Grumpy Old Men” (1993)

“Grumpier Old Men” (1995)

“I Love You Phillip Morris” (2009)

“Larry Crowne” (2011)

“Love the Coopers” (2005)

“Sweet Home Alabama” (2002)

“Meet the Blacks” (2016)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“The Sitter” (2011)

“The Big Lebowski” (1998)

“The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee” (2020)

“Weekend at Bernie’s” (1989)

Drama

“127 Hours” (2010)

“21 Grams” (2003)

“Blood Diamond” (2006)

“Boogie Nights” (1997)

“Carlito’s Way” (1993)

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Step Up” (2006)

“The Glass Castle” (2017)

“Wind River” (2017)

Horror

“American Psycho 2” (2002)

“Ghost Ship” (2002)

“The Crazies” (2010)

“The Exorcist” (1973)

“The Omen” (2006)

“The Sixth Sense” (1999)

Kids & Family

“Agent Toby Barks” (2020)

“Astro Boy” (2009)

“Beethoven” (1992)

“Beethoven’s 2nd” (1993)

“Beethoven’s 3rd” (2000)

“Beethoven’s 4th” (2001)

“Beethoven’s 5th” (2003)

“Beethoven’s Big Break (2008)

“Beethoven’s Treasure Trail” (2014)

“Earth to Echo” (2014)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“A Crooked Somebody” (2018)

“A.I. Rising” (2019)

“Battle Los Angeles” (2011)

“Don’t Say a Word” (2001)

“Drive” (2011)

“Flash Gordon: Deadly Ray from Mars” (1966)

“Flash Gordon: Perlis from Planet Mongo” (1966)

“Flash Gordon: Spaceship to the Unknown” (1966)

“Joy Ride” (2001)

“Killer Joe” (2011)

“Outlander” (2009)

“Robocop: Crash & Burn” (2001)

“Robocop: Dark Justice” (2001)

“Robocop: Meltdown” (2001)

“Robocop: Resurrection” (2001)

“The Butterfly Effect” (2004)

“The Day the Earth Stood Still” (2008)

“The Departed” (2006)

“The Fly” (1986)

“The Golden Compass” (2007)

TV Series

“Alien News Desk”

“Batman”

“Black Market”

“Cyberwar”

“Devil May Care”

“Hell Den”

“For the People”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Secrets and Lies”

“Stitchers”

“The Bernie Mac Show”

“The Grinder”

“Wild Life” (2020)

“Voltron Force”

Last Updated on December 23, 2021.