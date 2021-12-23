Lights, camera, Crackle… See what’s new on Crackle in January 2022

January 2022 is just around the bend, which means new content is on its way to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in January 2022.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for January 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle AVOD Originals in January 2022

Uncommon History Season 1 Part 2 (Premiering January 1st)

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things examines the unknown, sometimes shocking, often irreverent and always entertaining history of the everyday items that make up our lives.

Men of West Hollywood (Premiering January 20th)

Follow six well-known male socialites, along with their boyfriends and girlfriends, as they come together to make up the most drama-driven, polarizing friend group in West Hollywood. Mr. California, The Human Ken Doll, a celebrity photographer, a top underwear model, a YouTube star, and a luxury property owner all join forces to flaunt their lavish, chaotic Los Angeles Lifestyles.

The Men make their way through WeHo’s hottest parties and red carpet events, finding tea and drama at every turn. Pool parties, photoshoots and fashion shows are just a taste of a typical day for the Men. They also find love, heartbreak, and friendship with new and old companions along the way. Amongst close friends, the Men share intimate memories and emotional coming-out stories, finding a new level of trust in one another. Watch as longtime relationships face their ultimate test, old flings are rekindled, and new passions lead to scheming, cheating, and betrayal.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive in January 2022

The Mercy

The incredible story of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst (Colin Firth) and his solo attempt to circumnavigate the globe. The struggles he confronted on the journey while his family awaited his return is one of the most enduring mysteries of recent times.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in January 2022

Sundance Selects

Calling all film hipsters, the Crackle team just added classic flicks that once debuted at the festival and will fuel your love for independent movies. Get your cinematic festival binge on with such notable titles as Crush (Andie MacDowell), Tangerine (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), In the Company of Men (Aaron Eckhart), and Frank (Maggie Gyllenhaal).

Addictive Reality

The reality of these shows will have you asking just how addictive they can become as the umpteenth episode goes flying by! Tune in for irreverent laughs, drama, and action with The Capones (Dominic Capone), Living Large Hollywood (Dexter Jackson), Murder in the Family (Geraldo Rivera), and Flavor of Love (Flava Flav).

A Bevy of Bogart (available only on Vizio 1/10-1/16)

The Crackle team wants to reacquaint you with the quintessential American cinematic idol, Humphrey Bogart. Get ready to bathe in the glory of this American film legend in classics like Tokyo Joe (Florence Marly), Sahara (J. Carrol Naish), Dead Reckoning (Lizabeth Scott), and In a Lonely Place (Gloria Grahame).

Real People

This month Crackle is bringing you real life stories about real life people. Take a walk in their shoes as you watch titles like The Three Stooges (Larry Fine), The Linda McCartney Story (Elizabeth Mitchell), Lucy (Danny Pino), and Diana (Serena Scott Thomas).

Adrenaline Fueled Action

Kick start the new year with intensity and action-fueled films that will trigger your fight or flight! Get ready to grip the edge of your seat as you watch Blitz (Jason Statham), Raven (Burt Reynolds), Into the White (Rupert Grint), and Hard Luck (Wesley Snipes).

New to Crackle Spotlight in January 2022

The Ex

When Sofia (Amanda Peet) decides to be a stay-at-home mom, Tom (Zach Braff) moves the family to Ohio to work for his father-in-law. His new boss Chip (Jason Bateman) happens to still carry a torch for Sofia from their high school days. Each time Tom gains some ground at the firm, Chip wheels in and steals his thunder. Dirty tricks and sabotage abound creating an atmosphere of fierce paranoia that eventually may threaten Tom and Sofia’s relationship

Laurel & Hardy

The hilariously legendary stylings of two of the greatest names in the history of comedy. Get back to where it all began with this comedic library of work, some of which is not available anywhere else.

The Little Rascals

This collection contains many of the Little Rascals theatrical talkies in their entirety; fully Remastered, Restored and Uncut. The collection spans the years of 1929-1938 and is perfect to celebrate on the 130th anniversary of the birth of producer Hal Roach. Children, with their fusion of innocence and mischief, can be natural comedians, and The Little Rascals plunders youthful exuberance for all it’s worth. This series of short films (a.k.a. Our Gang) is most famous for a handful of glorious imps: Spanky, the scheming ringleader; Alfalfa, the softhearted second-in-command; and Buckwheat, with his skeptical sideways looks and big smiles.

The Dick Van Dyke Show

One of television’s most celebrated shows, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” follows the misadventures of comedy writer Rob Petrie. Starring the legendary Dick Van Dyke and Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore.

Where the Day Takes You

This gripping drama starring Will Smith (his first project after The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) examines the lives of homeless runaway teenagers struggling to survive on the streets of Hollywood. Drugs, prostitution and violence are daily fare, but these youngsters pull together and form a new family — replacing the unbearable homes they’ve fled.

Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough

Two young women will stop at nothing for one to gain a $4 million inheritance of two priceless diamonds, while two detectives try to thwart their plans, but find complications abound.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines

Iron Chef

The original beloved series that started it all, “Iron Chef” is an innovative cooking competition series from Japan combining the excitement of a one-on-one sports competition with gourmet cooking.

Additional New Movies in January 2022

2 Days In New York

84 Charing Cross Road

And So They Were Married

Anna Karenina (1985)

Baadasssss!

Belle Epoque

The Big Gundown

Black Beauty

Blackway

The Body

The Book Of Love

Breaking Point

The Brooke Ellison Story

Burnt By The Sun

Cocaine Cowboys

Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded

Cold Comes The Night

Crank

Crazy In Alabama

Cromwell

Crush (2002)

The Deadly Affair

Decameron Nights

Derailed

The Dig

Don’t Raise The Bridge, Lower The River

Double Platinum

Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde [2007]

The Duel

Eleanor, First Lady Of The World

Fail Safe (1964)

Falling From Grace

For Hope

Forensic Files: A Special Tribute

Fortress (1993)

Fortress 2: Re-Entry

Gas Food Lodging

Goon

Hannah’s Law

Hard Luck

Hard Water

Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First One Hundred Years

Here Comes Mr. Jordan

The Human Contract

The Hungover Games

I Never Sang For My Father (1970)

Immortal Beloved

In The Company Of Men

Indochine

Interview (2007)

Investigation Of A Citizen Above Suspicion

Ladies of Leisure

Lady by Choice

The Last Hurrah (1977)

Let Us Live

Librarian: The Curse Of The Judas Chalice

Librarian: The Quest For The Spear

Librarian: The Return To King Solomon’s Mines

The Linda McCartney Story

Lockdown

Love Affair

Love Letters (Mow)

Love Liza

Marauders

Mardi Gras: Spring Break

MLK: The Making of a Holiday

Modern Love

Mother, May I Sleep With Danger

My Scientology Movie

The Myth Of Fingerprints

Nicholas and Alexandra

Peter and the Wolf

Race The Sun

Roads

Robin: Watch For Wishes

Say My Name

Seeking Justice

She Married Her Boss

Slipstream

Solo

Song Without End

Soul Power

Spacehunter: Adventures In The Forbidden Zone

Special Inspector

Streams In The Desert-Discovering God’s Call

Swept From The Sea

The Take

The Taming Of The Shrew

The 3 Worlds Of Gulliver

Ten Cents a Dance

The Dick Van Dyke Show Remembered

The God Question

The Good Book

The Tenants

There Must Be A Pony

These Old Broads

The Three Stooges In Orbit

Three Wise Girls

Timo Boll – The Spin of Life

To Sir with Love II

To Sleep With Anger

To The Wonder

The Trouble With Angels

Truth Or Consequences, N.M.

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning

U-Turn

Virtue

Walk On The Wild Side

The Waterdance

Watermelon Man

When You’re in Love

The White Countess

Wild Things II

Wild Things: Foursome

Zebrahead

Additional New T.V. Shows in January 2022

Barney Miller (Season 5, 24 episodes)

Barney Miller (Season 6, 25 episodes)

Benson (Season 3, 23 episodes)

Betty White’s Pet Set (Season 1, 39 episodes)

BVB 09 Stories – Who We Are (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Charlie’s Angels (1976) (Season 1, 22 episodes)

Doctor Finlay (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Doctor Finlay (Season 2, 6 episodes)

Doctor Finlay (Season 3, 7 episodes)

Doctor Finlay (Season 4, 8 episodes)

Dream Car Garage (Season 8, 13 episodes)

Dream Car Garage (Season 9, 13 episodes)

Dream Car Garage (Season 10, 13 episodes)

Grace Under Fire (Season 1, 22 episodes)

Grace Under Fire (Season 2, 26 episodes)

Hazel (Season 3, 31 episodes)

Hearts Afire (Season 1, 24 episodes)

Hopalong Cassidy: The Television Series (Season 1, 26 episodes)

Hopalong Cassidy: The Television Series (Season 2, 26 episodes)

Houston Knights (Season 1, 2 episodes)

Houston Knights (Season 2, 14 episodes)

It’s Your Move (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Jackie Chan Adventures (Season 5, 13 episodes)

Ladies Man (Season 1, 7 episodes)

Ladies Man (Season 2, 6 episodes)

Magical Legend of the Leprechauns, The – Miniseries (2 episodes)

Marry Me (2014) (Season 1, 18 episodes)

Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer (Season 3, 9 episodes)

My Boys (Season 1, 22 episodes)

My Two Dads (Season 1, 22 episodes)

NewsRadio (Season 3, 24 episodes)

NewsRadio (Season 4, 22 episodes)

Primal Grill (Season 3, 13 episodes)

Snow Queen – Mini Series (2 episodes)

Soap (Season 3, 23 episodes)

The Partridge Family (1970s series) (Season 3, 25 episodes)

The Partridge Family (1970s series) (Season 4, 22 episodes)

T.J. Hooker (Season 5, 17 episodes)

The Adventures of Jim Bowie (Season 1, 38 episodes)

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Season 1, 30 episodes)

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Season 2, 32 episodes)

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Season 3, 32 episodes)

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Season 4, 32 episodes)

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Season 5, 32 episodes)

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things (Season 1, 5 episodes)

The Wedding Planners (Season 1, 8 episodes)

V.I.P. (Season 4, 21 episodes)

Worst Case Scenario (Season 1, 13 episodes)

What do you think of the January 2022 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the January 2022 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on December 23, 2021.