[CES 2022] Samsung announces the new Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor M8, and the HR Monitor S8

The Samsung team is at CES 2022, and they are kicking the week off with some monitor announcements. The company introduced us to the Odyssey G9 monitors, and we’ve enjoyed those. The G9 is a massive 49″ gaming monitor, and Samsung wanted to downsize it a bit and has introduced the Odyssey Neo G8.

Along with the new Odyssey Neo G8, the company unveiled its latest Smart Monitor and a new High Resolution monitor. This 2022 monitor portfolio brings out the best experiences while working, gaming, or watching content at home.

Samsung’s latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming and smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about these three new monitors.

Odyssey Neo G8

As the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840×2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32” (Model Name: G85NB) is set to open a new chapter in gaming monitor innovation, offering razor-sharp performance for even the most dedicated PC gamers. Its performance matches its stunning picture quality featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, bringing out the most subtle details for increased world building and immersion. The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, offering a sleek white exterior that stands out even when it’s turned off. Beautiful colors leap off the screen into a user’s real environment with CoreSync lighting. The core lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion. Samsung

Smart Monitor M8

Samsung created the Smart monitor market in 2020, and the M80B expands its features and user benefits. These include a new IoT Hub, video communication apps and Game Home – a new feature that allows gamers to access, browse and stream games in the cloud and connect via controllers. Additionally, the M80B is the first Smart Monitor with a feature called Workspace. Workspace creates an intuitive, easy-to-access hub for all work-related features like web services including Microsoft365. With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” (Model Name: M80B) provides space efficiency. Especially for those who value style, it features a sophisticated flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white color that fits perfectly everywhere. The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy. Smart TV and productivity apps are built directly into the monitor, enabling seamless entertainment and work while serving as a SmartThings control hub, even without the need of a PC. The 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” is a great option for remote working. It comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home. Its built-in Video Call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo. With a USB Type-C port enabling 65W charging connections, the Smart Monitor M8 provides a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station. Samsung

High Resolution Monitor S8

Creators and designers are constantly looking for a monitor that provides high quality images from any work environment, including the home or the office. Combining UHD resolution and a 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, this monitor delivers a wide range of rich colors and lifelike content. The Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 (Model Name: S80PB), available in 27” and 32” models, delivers professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers who need the highest levels of accuracy and range when working in the office or at home. Delivering up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the S80PB provides an ultra-wide range of rich and nuanced colors. With Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR™ 6001 , this high-resolution monitor provides an immersive viewing experience, bringing content to life as it was intended. As the world’s first UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified Glare Free monitor, Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood, to provide a distraction-free working environment. Both models feature USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports to help users create a simplified workstation that can charge laptops and mobile devices with no additional docking station required. Built with the VESA mount compatibility standards, as well as a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) featuring tilt, swivel and pivot control points, users can mount their monitor to suit any environment. Samsung

