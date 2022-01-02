[CES 2022] Samsung’s The Frame now comes with a matte display giving it more realistic art look

This is just pure speculation on my part, but The Frame, by Samsung, is probably the best-selling “lifestyle” TV on the market. The company announced The Frame a few years ago, and it has done very well. I’ve even seen these in doctor’s offices and churches, to name a few places.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Samsung lifestyle TV segment was meant to make their TVs blend in better with the decor in people’s homes and offices. The Frame acts not only as an excellent Samsung TV, but it also doubles as artwork. The TV comes with plenty of pre-loaded art to showcase and has an art store where you can find more for free and some paid.

Now, at CES 2022, Samsung has announced that the 2022 Frame’s will come with an anti-glare, matte display that should make your artwork look more realistic on the wall. Here’s what the company had to say about the new feature on its flagship lifestyle TV.

Samsung The Frame

Samsung’s TVs deliver luxury experiences—with stunning onscreen images, captivating audio, and exterior designs that inspire. That’s especially true for Samsung’s 2022 Frame TV. It incorporates the premium, innovative features that Samsung QLED TV users expect, including a quantum dot display that brings more than a billion colors to life with incredible accuracy—for true-to-life viewing with every scene. Plus, it comes with a brand-new matte, anti-reflective display. Engineered to maximize light scattering surface irregularities, the Frame’s display gives consumers the most realistic art and content experiences yet for exceptional onscreen images. With the new Frame, you can showcase your favorite art at museum-level quality—even in bright rooms, and with a lifelike paper and canvas texture. The Frame also provides consumers with access to Samsung’s world-class selection of art through our all-new Art Store UX. The new UX makes it easy to find art you love and curates recommendations for new favorites based on your tastes and what’s popular with users worldwide. Available in sizes ranging from 32” to 85”, the Frame lets you decide which is right for you, and even allows you to customize the look of your TV with accessories like My Shelf and personalized bezels. With an all-new anti-reflective display, art UX, and even more ways to tailor your entertainment experiences to your tastes, Samsung’s 2022 Frame is more than just a TV: it’s a canvas for viewing art across a multitude of mediums—just the way you like it. Samsung

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of the new Samsung The Frame? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 2, 2022.