[CES 2022] Samsung is bringing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) to its TVs

The Non-Fungible Token or NFT has been the latest buzzword around the interwebs. Now, some people are paying big money for those NFTs, while others are scoffing at the entire thing. Whatever side you sit on, pro or anti-NFT, Samsung is working on bringing NFTs to its TVs.

I admit that I probably lean closer to being confused about the whole thing, but I also haven’t looked at them in-depth. But Samsung seems to think they are worth their time to invest efforts into building an aggregation platform. Here is what the company had to say about this NFT project.

Samsung NFT Aggregation Platform

With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater. In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favorite art—all in one place. With the new Platform, you can preview an NFT before purchasing it and even learn about its history—from who created it, to what comprises its blockchain metadata. The Platform’s also great for NFT creators who want to share their art with the world. Samsung’s Smart Calibration technology automatically adjusts its display settings to the creator’s preset values, so you can have peace of mind that your work looks impeccable, with true-to-the-original image quality. Samsung

I’m still not sure I understand this whole thing, and maybe I’m missing the boat, and NFTs will be the next big thing. Samsung is at least betting on something happening with them.

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of the new Samsung getting into NFTs and building an aggregation platform for them?

Last Updated on January 2, 2022.