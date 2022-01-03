[CES 2022] MoonBikes is showing off the world’s first electric snowbike

CES Unveiled is a media-only event where brands ranging from Canon to MoonBikes give us media types a first look ahead of the official show. MoonBikes is a french start-up and is using CES to present its premiere innovation: the world’s first electric snowbike.

Specializing in snow mobility, the company is moving in on the US market, producing 400 MoonBikes for European and American markets. The company didn’t give much of a press release, but we did include that below for some narrow context of what this machine is and what the company plans.

MoonBikes will unveil the world’s first electric snowbike at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 as well as during CES Unveiled, the official media event of CES. MoonBikes brings an unparalleled response to the challenges of modern mobility, creating a veritable revolution in the snow mobility market. Eco-friendly, perfectly silent and easy-to-ride, this unique mobility solution intends to change the face of winter seasons for years to come. The MoonBikes snowbike is only two-thirds the size of the average snowmobile. It gives its users the freedom of an e-bike, with the power of a motorcycle. I’ve always wanted to create a machine to make winter exploration fun and easy, said Nicolas Muron, founder and CEO. MoonBikes

This idea is undoubtedly unique, and those who enjoy snowmobiles will probably love these. There is perhaps a learning curve, but I suspect that anyone who has operated at the very least a motorcycle will get the hang of this quickly.

