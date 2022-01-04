[CES 2022] Alienware announces new laptops: x15 R2, x17 R2, x14, and more

Alienware has been a gaming industry giant for many years, even before gaming became intensely popular. Today at CES 2022, the company announced several new laptops for gamers to consider in 2022. The new Alienware x15 R2 comes in a 15″ and 17″ configuration and is the company’s thinnest laptop yet.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The company says this generation of Alienwarethx15 is more powerful and feature-rich than ever before. The 15″ and 17″ include 12th generation Intel Core processors, DDR5 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptop GPUs that sport more power than ever before with new display features.

This range of Alienware laptops now comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification, which will provide users with an HDR visual experience and surround sound. The new laptops also feature “Cryo-tech” cooling technology, including the company’s Element 21 thermal interface made of a “Gallium-Silicone matrix.” Cooling features also include a new quad-fan design and Smart Fan control technology.

Here’s what the Alienware press release had to say:

Alienware x15 R2 and x17 R2

x15 R2

Using a complex, yet well defined and confidential set of parameters, gamers can select from five uniquely Tailored Power States according to their needs including : Full Speed (max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery save mode, and Quiet mode (acoustics priority). X-Series includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology; capable of up to 12-phase graphics voltage regulation (x17), 8-phase graphics voltage regulation (x15), and up to 7-phase graphics voltage regulation (x14) – the benefit is high-performance over marathon gaming sessions (long hours). Includes the evolved AlienFX lighting experience with 100 microLEDs in the rear stadium lighting zone alone (the x15 has 90) and is addressable as a singular zone in Alienware Command Center. The Alien head, keyboard and power button lighting are also customizable. Designed using magnesium alloy for structural rigidity, thinness, and lightness along with various CNC machined aluminum parts to enable a new level of thinness. Introduces Alienware’s X-Series thin keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel and includes N-Key Rollover technology as well as Antighosting technology. Alienware

x17 R2

Technical Specifcatons x15 R2

Technical Specifcatons x15 R2

Alienware x14

The Alienware x14 is the thinnest Alienware laptop yet. This record thinness is possible because of the inclusion of a patent-pending dual-torque element hinge that creates space within the system itself. This innovation allows us to achieve a 0.57 in. maximum height combined with a maximum graphics power of 85W. Without the hinge, x14 would either be thicker or less powerful. All x14 configurations now come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification providing an HDR visual experience and surround sound that are both designed by the studios that originally created the content. To enable the highest performance levels, the x14 is engineered using our exclusive Element 31 thermal interface material made of a Gallium-Silicone matrix as well as vapor chamber cooling technology. Available exclusively on configurations based on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Includes a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology where each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady according to various sensors within the system. Using a complex, yet well defined and confidential set of parameters, gamers can select from five uniquely Tailored Power States according to their needs including : Full Speed (max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery save mode, and Quiet mode (acoustics priority). X-Series includes Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology; capable of up to 12-phase graphics voltage regulation (x17), 8-phase graphics voltage regulation (x15), and up to 7-phase graphics voltage regulation (x14) – the benefit is high-performance over marathon gaming sessions (long hours) Alienware

Technical Specifcatons x14

e sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of these new gaming laptops? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 4, 2022.