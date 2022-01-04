[CES 2022] PNY adds three NVIDIA GeForce 3050 GPUs to its family

We’ve reviewed a few storage options from PNY in the past, and as it turns out, they also offer up some graphic card options. This morning, at CES 2022, PNY announced three new NVIDIA GeForce 3050 GPUs available under their PNY brand and XLR8 gaming brand.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The three new NVIDIA GeForce 3050 GPUs include 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and are PCIe 4.0 compatible with DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 ports. The PNY UPRISING will have a dual fan, while the XLR8 REVEL models will be available in single and dual fan configurations. In addition, the REVEL versions feature the company’s EPIC-X RGB lighting, allowing gamers to sync their graphics cards with other internal RGB components.

The GeForce RTX 3050 delivers improved throughput and efficiency versus the prior gen, for a huge leap in the performance as compared to the GeForce GTX 1650. Featuring 8GB of high speed GDDR6 memory, combined with real-time ray tracing, these cards bring unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere. Gamers and content creators will experience boosted-performance with the GeForce RTX 3050, to get the most out of their system. PNY press release

Pricing is not yet available, but the PNY GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards will be available starting January 27 via BestBuy.com and Amazon.com as well as on PNY.com and other eTail partners.

What do you think about the PNY NVIDIA GeForce 3050 GPUs? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.