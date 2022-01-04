[CES 2022] Hisense launches two new laser home theatre devices

During the Hisense CES 2022 virtual press conference, the company launched two new laser home theatre devices: a UST projector and a smart laser TV.

The PX1-PRO was designed for home theatre enthusiasts who are seeking a versatile UST entertainment solution that aligns with their home theatre preferences. It includes the same TriChroma laser engine as the award-winning L9G with a Digital Lens Focus feature that allows for ultra-fine focus tuning via menu controls to get images in sizes ranging from 90 to 130-inches. The L5G on the other hand is a great option for those seeking an immersive in-home entertainment option or who may just be making the leap into big-screen entertainment. To remove the guesswork from the UST projector setup, it comes with an ambient light rejecting screen in either 100” or 120” sizes.

PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema

The PX1-PRO is the newest 4K ultra-short throw projector with Hisense’s award-winning TriChroma laser engine – making it the perfect option for home theatre enthusiasts looking for an upgrade. With a growing emphasis on versatility and accommodating a range of experiences, Hisense developed a new digital lens focus system for the PX1-PRO to enable a razor-sharp picture from 90 to 130-inches diagonal and the option for consumers to choose their preferred screen for more freedom in customizing their home theatres.

The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema projector.

Features of the PX1-PRO include:

TriChroma Triple-Laser Light Engine: The award-winning TriChroma triple-laser light engine achieves full coverage of the BT.2020 color space, for true-to-life color performance.

The award-winning TriChroma triple-laser light engine achieves full coverage of the BT.2020 color space, for true-to-life color performance. Ultra Short Throw with Digital Lens Focus: use menu controls to fine tune the lens focus system for a razor-sharp image in sizes from 90 to 130-inches, with the projector placed just inches from the wall.

use menu controls to fine tune the lens focus system for a razor-sharp image in sizes from 90 to 130-inches, with the projector placed just inches from the wall. eARC and Dolby Atmos Sound: Use eARC to pass-through uncompressed audio to a multi-channel surround sound system. Alternatively, the built-in 30W Dolby Atmos sound delivers spatial audio without the need for any extra equipment.

Use eARC to pass-through uncompressed audio to a multi-channel surround sound system. Alternatively, the built-in 30W Dolby Atmos sound delivers spatial audio without the need for any extra equipment. 4K Resolution with HDR10: 4K resolution delivers amazing picture depth and clarity while High Dynamic Range expands highlight and shadow detail.

4K resolution delivers amazing picture depth and clarity while High Dynamic Range expands highlight and shadow detail. Smart Home Ready: Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant, and Works with Alexa compatibility for simple integration of the PX1-PRO into a smart home ecosystem.

Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant, and Works with Alexa compatibility for simple integration of the PX1-PRO into a smart home ecosystem. Filmmaker Mode: automatically engage/disengage multiple picture settings including, frame rate, aspect ratio, motion interpolation, sharpening, and noise reduction, to best present content as the creators intended.

automatically engage/disengage multiple picture settings including, frame rate, aspect ratio, motion interpolation, sharpening, and noise reduction, to best present content as the creators intended. Android TV: The Android TV platform brings more than 5,000 apps and games to the laser cinema. Viewers can install apps from the Google Play Store or use Chromecast to mirror their phones and tablets directly to the PX1-PRO.

The PX1-PRO will be available for US$3999.

L5G 4K Smart Laser TV

The 2022 L5G features a blue light laser to produce razor-sharp, precise images with detail that exceeds the standard 4K colour range to deliver a full entertainment package. Viewers will enjoy a greater lifelike experience with Dolby Vision as well as Filmmaker Mode, which delivers movies as the director intended. Embedded 30W speakers and Dolby Atmos® produce a multidimensional spatial audio experience, and an Android TV™ OS brings more than 5,000 apps and games from the Google Play® Store for nearly endless content and gaming options.

The Hisense L5G 4K Smart Laser TV.

Features of the L5G include:

X-FUSION™ Laser Engine: The L5G’s blue laser light source provides true-to-life color with incredible dynamic range. This Laser Engine exceeds the Rec.709 standard for UHD 4K and lasts long enough to enjoy more than 25,000 hours of content.

The L5G’s blue laser light source provides true-to-life color with incredible dynamic range. This Laser Engine exceeds the Rec.709 standard for UHD 4K and lasts long enough to enjoy more than 25,000 hours of content. Ambient Light Rejecting Screen: The L5G comes paired with either a 100” or 120” ALR screen that offers an amazing picture under any lighting condition. No need to have a dedicated home theater room to enjoy the cinema experience.

The L5G comes paired with either a 100” or 120” ALR screen that offers an amazing picture under any lighting condition. No need to have a dedicated home theater room to enjoy the cinema experience. Cinematic Sound: With 30W Dolby Atmos sound, the L5G offers spatial sound that seemingly flows all around you. For the true audiophiles, the L5G’s eARC allows full signal pass-thru to your surround sound system.

With 30W Dolby Atmos sound, the L5G offers spatial sound that seemingly flows all around you. For the true audiophiles, the L5G’s eARC allows full signal pass-thru to your surround sound system. 4K Picture with HDR10: The L5G features 4K resolution, HDR10 support, and 2700 Lumens of brightness offering incredible color and detail and unmatched picture clarity and focus uniformity.

The L5G features 4K resolution, HDR10 support, and 2700 Lumens of brightness offering incredible color and detail and unmatched picture clarity and focus uniformity. Android TV and Google Assistant: The Android TV platform offers more than 5,000 apps and games which can easily be opened using Google Voice for limitless and convenient entertainment.

The Android TV platform offers more than 5,000 apps and games which can easily be opened using Google Voice for limitless and convenient entertainment. Game Mode with ALLM: Features high-speed HDMI ports, with a refresh rate of 60Hz, that automatically detect when a gaming console is the active input source and adjusts the picture and signal processing settings accordingly to optimize game performance.

Features high-speed HDMI ports, with a refresh rate of 60Hz, that automatically detect when a gaming console is the active input source and adjusts the picture and signal processing settings accordingly to optimize game performance. Smooth Motion and MEMC: The L5G also includes an incredibly fast signal response time which delivers image motion that stays true to creative intent. Fast-moving images, be it an action-packed movie or fast-paced game, feel even more fluid as a result.

The L5G will be available for US$4,499 (100”) and US$4,999 (120”).

