[CES 2022] New Acer gaming desktops and monitors debut, including a 48″ beast

In addition to new gaming laptops, Acer has announced new Predator Orion gaming desktops and Predator gaming monitors, including a 48″ 4K OLED version at CES 2022.

Let’s see what Acer has to say about its new gaming desktops and gaming monitors!

Acer Predator Orion 5000

The flagship Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop features up to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, paired with the latest Intel H670 chipset, up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 GPU, and 64 GB of 4,000 MHz DDR5 RAM for the most serious, hardcore gamers.

“The Predator Orion 5000 combines up to the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor (on an Intel H670 chipset) with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU in order to deliver high frame rates and incredible gaming experiences, even in the most graphically-demanding games. Alongside Windows 11, 64 GB of 4,000 MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs , ARGB-infused Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 fans support these powerful internals, keeping the system cool. This generation of fans utilize a static pressure design to optimize airflow, while sealed rifle bearings and a new arc-shaped design along the ends of the fans’ fins reduce vibration and noise. “Latency-reducing features include Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller and Intel Wi-Fi 6E for more reliable internet, while DTS:X® Ultra allows gamers to turn any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360-degree sound system. Four USB ports (3x Type-A and 1x Type-C) and audio-jacks conveniently positioned on top of the chassis allow for ease of access, while several more on the back of the tower keep infrequently-moved cables out of sight.” Acer press release

The Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in February starting

at US$2,599.

Acer Predator Orion 3000

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, paired with Intel’s B660 chipset, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM.

“With up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (on an Intel B660 chipset) and up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, the Predator Orion 3000 series is designed for gamers seeking the best experience that a mid-tower rig can deliver: gamers who want to max settings in their favorite titles and dive into streaming or video editing with little to no impact on performance. Up to 64GB of 3,200 MHz DDR4 memory and 2 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage tops the hardware off to increase responsiveness and load times, all supporting lightning-fast gaming action. Just in case 2 TB of SSD storage isn’t quite enough, 6 TB of SATA3 HDD storage is also included. “The Predator Orion 3000 Series features the same attractive design as the Orion 5000, wreathed in darkened glass, plastic, metal and mesh, with an optional transparent EMI-compliant side panel. Three 92×92 mm Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 fans optimize airflow and cool the internals. Additionally, the hub of the front and rear fans have RGB LEDs built directly onto them, the lighting of which can be controlled via the PredatorSense™ software.” Acer press release

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in February starting

at US$1,999.

Acer Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors

The Predator X32 and X32 FP are IPS gaming monitors which boast VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certifications and 576-zone miniLED local dimming on top of a 160 Hz and 165 Hz (overclocked) refresh rate, respectively; furthermore, the X32 received a CES Innovation Award in the “Computer Peripherals & Accessories” category.

“The new Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors have been carefully engineered to balance the performance gamers expect with the visual brilliance creators need. Featuring 160 Hz and 165 Hz (overclocked) refresh rates, respectfully, both of these UHD (3,840×2,160) 32-inch monitors also boast VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certifications, IPS panels that support 576-zone miniLED local dimming, Delta E<2 color accuracy and 99% coverage of the AdobeRGB color gamut. As a result, they deliver stunningly clear and fluid visuals that are essential for tracking objects as they zip across the screen. “The Predator X32 leverages the exceptional performance of NVIDIA G-SYNC® ULTIMATE to deliver lifelike HDR and ultra-low latency, resulting in a better gaming experience. Players of competitive multiplayer games will appreciate NVIDIA Reflex, a suite of GPU, G-SYNC, and software technologies that measure and reduce system latency (a.k.a click-to-display latency) in online games — ultimately helping players to acquire targets faster, react quicker, and increase aim precision. Additionally, this monitor earned a CES Innovation Award. “The Predator X32 FP comes with an HDMI 2.1 port, meaning that players can enjoy 4K gaming not only on PC but also on console. With a 165 Hz (overclock) refresh rate and a 1 ms response time, it’s the fastest 4K monitor currently available. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology[3] further enhances the gameplay experience, supporting HDR capabilities and delivering buttery smooth visuals and low latency even during graphically-intensive scenes. A USB Type-C port is also available, offering 90W of power delivery.” Acer press release

The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q3 2022 starting at US$1,999 while the Predator X32 FP gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q2 2022 starting at US$1,799.

Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor features a 48-inch AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro™ technology-compatible 4K OLED 138 Hz panel. The monitor is designed for hardcore PC and console gamers who desire next-level visuals.

“Big enough to be a TV replacement, the Predator CG48 gaming monitor offers players 48 inches of pure 4K glory, even at refresh rates of 138 Hz. HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 mean that players can enjoy a next-level gaming experience even on consoles, while four USB 3.2 ports and a USB Type-C port offer more than enough room to host any extra peripherals desired. From there, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology and up to a 0.1 ms response time (G-to-G) allow for some of the fastest 4K gaming possible Each AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology display is designed to ensure a smooth, variable refresh rate (VRR) gaming experience that minimizes tearing, stuttering, artifacts and flicker. “The Predator CG48’s OLED display leverages a 135K:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut in order to offer one of the most stunning visual experiences currently possible. LED monitors are capable of turning off individual pixels, allowing for true blacks to be replicated. They also do not require backlighting, increasing the overall efficiency of the monitors.”

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q3 2022 starting at US$2,499.

