[CES 2022] Samsung announces Odyssey Ark, a silly huge monitor for creators and gamers

The battle of the silly huge monitors has entered a new level. Today, at CES 2022, the Samsung Odyssey Ark was introduced, but not a whole lot was said about it. Samsung is teasing us all by only giving us a sliver of information on the Ark.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

What does seem evident with the Ark is Samsung is targeting two key demographics, creators and gamers. These demos tend to use multiple monitors and require the most features of any other demographic. Though I do think multitaskers like accountants and admin assistants might appreciate the space the Ark is going to offer.

Below is everything Samsung was able to tell us about this crazy huge monitor, including the fact you can use this beast in portrait mode!

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Portrait mode

Odyssey Ark is a next-generation gaming screen perfect for people doing everything from editing to gaming at home. The Ark is the new industry-leading gaming display with a curved 55-inch display and 16:9 aspect ratio. The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), pivot and tilt functionality, in addition to advanced ergonomic design, offers every gamer optimal comfort. This new vertical cockpit-style rotating display provides a new gaming experience and allows portrait or landscape orientation for multi-tasking and multi-window setup. Multiview options allow users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want it with a totally adaptable screen size to fit the game or the program without compromising its 4K display and bright, colorful images. The monitor also features a wireless, dial controller to manage lighting and the interface. Samsung

