[CES 2022] Samsung announces the Galaxy S21 FE 5G

CES week is now in full swing, and we are getting little to no sleep around here. I guess it’s not that big of a deal as we wouldn’t be getting much sleep if we were at the physical show. Samsung today announced the S21 FE 5G. This is another fan edition Galaxy phone, which has done well for Samsung in the past.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The S21 FE 5G is a smartphone that delivers select fan-favorite Galaxy S21 premium features in a well-rounded package, plus it has an excellent design and outstanding performance.

“At Samsung, we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to even more people,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans — because we’re focused on delivering a smartphone that meets their most important needs.” Samsung

The S21 FE 5G continues the Galaxy S21 legacy with a premium, signature design. It all starts with the iconic, fan-favorite Contour-Cut frame that seamlessly integrates with S21 FE 5G’s camera housing for a stylish, unified look. Samsung is giving consumers even more ways to express themselves with four new, fashionable color options — Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite — all of which include a stylish haze finish. And the S21 FE 5G features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle. Samsung

Display • 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

• Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

• 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode

• Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control Security Optical Fingerprint Dimensions & Weight 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm, 177g Camera • 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera (F2.2, FOV 123˚)

• 12MP Wide Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8)

• 8MP Telephoto Camera (30x Space Zoom, F2.4)

• 32MP Selfie Camera (F2.2, FOV 81˚) Processor 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor Memory • 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

• 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,500mAh Charging • 25W Wired

• 15W Wireless

• Wireless PowerShare OS Android 12 Network 2G GSM,3G WCDMA,4G LTE FDD,4G LTE TDD,4G 4×4 MIMO band,5G Sub6 FDD,5G Sub6 TDD, 5G 4×4 MIMO band Payment Samsung Pay with NFC Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Water Resistance IP68

Samsung users said power and display are critical to keeping up in today’s 24/7 world. That’s why S21 FE 5G comes equipped with Galaxy’s latest, super-fast application processor – the same powerful processor used in the S21 series. Dedicated gamers and streamers will be wowed by the S21 FE 5G’s ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, and the S21 FE 5G’s new 240Hz touch response rate takes all their favorite games to new heights with lightning-fast reaction capabilities[1]. And those games will look incredibly smooth thanks to S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate, which provides the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Long-lasting batteries are also a top priority for busy, on-the-go Galaxy users; so S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between. S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super fast charging capabilities so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes and enjoy the S21 FE 5G’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption. Samsung

Starting on January 11, 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be widely available through Samsung.com, Samsung.ca, carriers, and retailers online. The 128GB model will be available in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavendar for CA$949.99. The 256GB model will be available in Graphite for CA$1,039.99.

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of the S21 FE 5G? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 4, 2022.