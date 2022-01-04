[CES 2022] BenQ unveils new gaming monitors, projectors, and more

Our CES 2022 coverage is continuing remotely here at Techaeris. Up next we have three new monitors for gamers, two gaming projectors, and a unique Mouse Fitting Kit from BenQ.

“Our goal is to provide the most immersive gaming experiences to consumers to allow them to compete

at the highest level, while also having fun. We look forward to sharing the newest technology and products that we have developed for every type of gamer at every level.” Houston Wei, B2C Head – Senior Director

Gaming Monitors

The BenQ MOBIUZ 34-inch WQHD EX3410R gaming monitor.

The BenQ MOBIUZ lineup is geared towards casual gamers. We recently reviewed the EX3210R, a decent curved gaming monitor with integrated 2.1 audio. The company is going slightly bigger with the EX3410R, a 34-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor with an ultrawide WQHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The 1000R curvature offers a more immersive experience. The 144Hz (DisplayPort, 120Hz HDMI) refresh rate offers smooth gameplay with a 2ms GtG and 1ms MRPT response time. The VA panel is pretty bright as well, with a peak HDR brightness of 400 nits and a typical brightness of 350 nits.

The BenQ MOBIUZ 32-inch EX3210U 4K gaming monitor.

For those wanting even better image quality, the new EX3210U is a 32-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1, 98% P3 coverage, HDRi image optimization, and high-quality 2.1 2W speakers with a 5W woofer. With an IPS panel, this monitor features HDR10 support, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and has a typical brightness of 300 nits, maxing out at 600 nits. Sporting dual HDMI 2.1 connectors, it also has a DisplayPort 1.4 port, USB Type-B upstream, and four USB-A downstream ports. For even smoother gameplay, the monitor also has FreeSync Premium Pro, making it a perfect choice for the Xbox Series X game console.

Pricing has yet to be announced on these products but once we have them, we’ll be updating this article accordingly.

The BenQ ZOWIE XL2546K professional gaming monitor.

On the professional front, the already available BenQ ZOWIE XL2546K features a 240Hz refresh rate, 24.5-inch FHD TN panel. Gamers can connect up to four devices via the three HDMI 2.0 and single DisplayPort 1.2 ports, including game consoles. As for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the monitor will display a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. These professional esports monitors also include BenQ’s DyAc+ technology, which makes in-game actions such as spraying less blurry. The ZOWIE XL2546K is available for US$499.

Gaming projectors

For gamers wanting to go bigger, BenQ is showcasing two gaming projectors at CES 2022. First up is the brand new X3000i, which BenQ is targeting 4K open-world games and gamers. With a 4K LED lens, the X3000i offers HDR game enhancement and low latency for seamless gaming. Pricing is unknown at this time, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

The BenQ TK700STi 4K HDR gaming projector.

Also on display will be the BenQ TK700 4K FPS gaming projector with low input lag. We took a look at the TK700STi version recently and were suitably impressed with its 4K/60Hz output and option to drop the resolution down to FHD for even faster 240Hz response times. The TK700/700STi is currently available for US$1499 (on sale from $1699).

Mouse Fitting Kit

Not a new product, the BenQ ZOWIE Mouse Fitting Kit gives gamers the ability to try out ten different gaming mice to determine which best suits their grip, hand size, and playstyle before settling on a mouse. Only US$25 (with a $250 credit card deposit), it’s a pretty innovative way to let gamers try before they buy.

What do you think about the new BenQ gaming monitors, gaming projectors, and Mouse Fitting Kit?