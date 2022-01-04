[CES 2022] Roborock showcases three new vacuum systems

Today at CES 2022, Roborock is announcing two new automated vacuum systems and a new all-in-one solution for wet and dry messes.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Roborock robotic vacuum cleaners

The new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is powered by the company’s “most advanced technologies to date to deliver a superior clean with even more convenience.” This robotic vacuum cleaner from Roborock is set to be the new flagship device.

“Contrary to popular belief, robot vacuums actually still require hefty input from customers, both in terms of maintaining and operating. We are trying to change that by giving our customers an even more hands-off solution, one that requires minimum interactions with the device. That means building a vacuum that can identify and adapt to items in its path, including carpets and obstacles, while also emptying and maintaining itself whenever necessary. With the S7 MaxV Ultra, customers are taking a step closer toward true autonomy in floor cleaning.” Richard Chang, founder and CEO of Roborock.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum system.

Features of the S7 MaxV Ultra include:

An Ultra-Dock That Does It All: Compatibility with Roborock’s new Empty Wash Fill Dock means reduced manual maintenance for customers. The mop is automatically scrubbed during and after cleaning sessions, ensuring the S7 MaxV Ultra is ready for its next run. The dock self-cleans in the process of washing the mop too, keeping it well-maintained. An auto-refill function powers the S7 MaxV Ultra to mop up to 300 sqm, 50% more than its predecessors, while a dust bag holds up to 7 weeks of dust.

Compatibility with Roborock’s new Empty Wash Fill Dock means reduced manual maintenance for customers. The mop is automatically scrubbed during and after cleaning sessions, ensuring the S7 MaxV Ultra is ready for its next run. The dock self-cleans in the process of washing the mop too, keeping it well-maintained. An auto-refill function powers the S7 MaxV Ultra to mop up to 300 sqm, 50% more than its predecessors, while a dust bag holds up to 7 weeks of dust. Introducing ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System: Powered by a combination of an RGB camera, 3D structured light and an all-new neural processing unit, the S7 MaxV Ultra recognizes objects in its path more accurately and adapts quickly to clean around them, regardless of lighting conditions. It recognizes and positions furniture in the app, allowing users to start a quick clean around dining tables or sofas with just a simple tap of an icon in the app. It even identifies rooms down to their unique flooring materials, recommending ideal cleaning patterns such as suction power and scrub intensity. The S7 MaxV Ultra is certified by TUV Rheinland for its cybersecurity safety standards.

Powered by a combination of an RGB camera, 3D structured light and an all-new neural processing unit, the S7 MaxV Ultra recognizes objects in its path more accurately and adapts quickly to clean around them, regardless of lighting conditions. It recognizes and positions furniture in the app, allowing users to start a quick clean around dining tables or sofas with just a simple tap of an icon in the app. It even identifies rooms down to their unique flooring materials, recommending ideal cleaning patterns such as suction power and scrub intensity. The S7 MaxV Ultra is certified by TUV Rheinland for its cybersecurity safety standards. Featuring The Acclaimed VibraRise® Mopping Tech: Designed for uninterrupted cleaning sessions, the S7 MaxV Ultra features Roborock’s acclaimed VibraRise ® technology, a combination of sonic mopping with an automatic mop lift designed to transition smoothly over contrasting surfaces, while delivering effective high-intensity scrubs to tackle surface dirt.

Designed for uninterrupted cleaning sessions, the S7 MaxV Ultra features Roborock’s acclaimed VibraRise technology, a combination of sonic mopping with an automatic mop lift designed to transition smoothly over contrasting surfaces, while delivering effective high-intensity scrubs to tackle surface dirt. Combined with a maximum suction power of 5100pa, the S7 MaxV Ultra delivers a deeper clean for customers.

The S7 MaxV Ultra will be available for purchase on Amazon in the United States in Q2 2022 for an MSRP of US$1399.99.

In addition, the company announced its new Roborock Q Series: a freshly-designed mid-range offering that combines auto-empty technology with proven features first introduced on the company’s flagship S series. More information will be available in Q2 of this year.

Roborock Dyad wet/dry vacuum cleaner

The all-new Roborock Dyad is a powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner that vacuums, washes, and dries floors in one convenient device.

“We set out to tackle some unresolved pain points in the wet-dry vacuum space like poor edge cleaning, weak pick-up and maneuverability issues, and we achieved that and more with Roborock Dyad. Featuring our proprietary technology, DyadPower™, Dyad is the only dual roller motor, multi-roller wet and dry vacuum that cleans edge-to-edge to eliminate messes in one sweep. This multi-use product has the capability to remove everything from dirty water to encrusted dirt seamlessly in a single cleaning session.” Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock

The Roborock Dyad wet/dry vacuum system.

Features of the Roborock Dyad vacuum system include:

DyadPower™ Vigorously Cleans With Every Stroke : Two motors work separately to power three rollers, one in the front and two in the rear, enabling the cleaning system to rotate in opposite directions. This combination, unique to the market, allows Dyad to efficiently lift both wet and dry messes in one sweep.

: Two motors work separately to power three rollers, one in the front and two in the rear, enabling the cleaning system to rotate in opposite directions. This combination, unique to the market, allows Dyad to efficiently lift both wet and dry messes in one sweep. Spotless Cleaning Along the Edges : Edge-to-edge cleaning is no longer a problem. Featuring two rear rollers spanning the width of the head, Dyad cleans thoroughly along edges and flush with the wall to get hard-to-reach dust and debris.

: Edge-to-edge cleaning is no longer a problem. Featuring two rear rollers spanning the width of the head, Dyad cleans thoroughly along edges and flush with the wall to get hard-to-reach dust and debris. Adaptive Cleaning Intelligence : Dyad detects tough stains and automatically increases water flow and suction power for better cleaning results.

: Dyad detects tough stains and automatically increases water flow and suction power for better cleaning results. Switch to Drying Mode: Dyad suctions wet messes into its 620 ml dirty water tank while simultaneously releasing fresh water onto the floor and working its rollers to actively remove dirt. Its multi-use functions make it easy to clean up spilled coffee or lift milk and cereal at the same time.

Dyad suctions wet messes into its 620 ml dirty water tank while simultaneously releasing fresh water onto the floor and working its rollers to actively remove dirt. Its multi-use functions make it easy to clean up spilled coffee or lift milk and cereal at the same time. Make Floors Tea Tree-Scented: Created by Unilever under its OMO brand, this unique cleaning solution formulated exclusively for Roborock helps to remove stains from hard floors and ceramic tiles, while leaving floors with an extra touch of freshness.

Created by Unilever under its OMO brand, this unique cleaning solution formulated exclusively for Roborock helps to remove stains from hard floors and ceramic tiles, while leaving floors with an extra touch of freshness. Self-Cleans With The Push of a Button: The rollers clean themselves automatically for an added level of convenience, so no dirty hands in the process.

The rollers clean themselves automatically for an added level of convenience, so no dirty hands in the process. Clean Effortlessly: Thanks to its multi-roller system that rotates in opposite directions, Dyad glides smoothly across the floor. Its agile cleaning head twists 180 degrees to navigate easily around furniture.

Thanks to its multi-roller system that rotates in opposite directions, Dyad glides smoothly across the floor. Its agile cleaning head twists 180 degrees to navigate easily around furniture. Power to Clean Large Spaces: A 5000 mAh high-capacity battery can run nonstop for up to 35 minutes while cleaning up to 3056 sqft (284 sqm).

A 5000 mAh high-capacity battery can run nonstop for up to 35 minutes while cleaning up to 3056 sqft (284 sqm). Intelligent and Convenient: At a glance, its LED screen indicates cleaning mode, battery life and even notifies customers to floor areas with a build up of dirt. To add even more convenience, a voice alert system announces when it’s time to refill the water tank or charge the battery.

The Dyad will be available on Amazon in the United States in February for an MSRP of US$449.99.

What do you think about the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, new Q-series, and Dyad vacuum systems? Will you be picking one up once they are available? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.