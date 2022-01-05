[CES 2022] Hisense announces its first full kitchen suite

Kitchen appliances used to be just kitchen appliances. In many ways, they still are just that, but in recent years they have been popping up more often at tech shows like CES 2022. Samsung and LG both showcase their full range of kitchen appliances at CES, and now Hisense is joining in on the action with its first full kitchen suite.

The 2022 lineup will include freestanding and slide-in gas and electric ranges, dishwasher, French Door and Quad Door refrigerators, over-the-range microwave, and a dual-zone wine cooler. The entirely matching stainless steel suite looks sleek and modern. Hisense says they “boast powerful performance at an affordable price and a two-year warranty.”

“We are thrilled to kick off the New Year announcing our first ever full kitchen suite for the U.S.,” said Steve Fine, Senior Product and Channel Marketing Manager, Hisense USA. “Our new offerings simplify the selection process, allowing consumers to purchase an aesthetically pleasing and high-performing suite of appliances that they can feel good about. The launch represents our commitment to providing U.S. consumers with quality and value-friendly products, and we are excited to continue growing within the home appliance space with our new lineup of fridges, ranges, microwaves, and more.” Hisense

Hisense Full Kitchen Suite

Hisense HFG3501CPS Slide-In Gas Range

The Hisense slide-in gas range features six burners and comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity true convection oven, allowing you to cook family-size meals quickly and with ease. The fast-preheat feature saves you valuable time, while an air-fry option provides a healthier way to enjoy fried foods. In addition, dehydration and bread proofing programs allow home chefs to experience new cooking techniques. Traditional self-cleaning and steam-cleaning modes help make cleanup a snap. Hisense

Hisense DW50 Dishwasher

The Hisense built-in dishwasher combines ultra-quiet 44 dB operation with exceptional cleaning and drying performance. A 20-minute quick wash cycle cleans a light load rapidly — perfect for entertaining. Hisense’s sensor cleaning technology adjusts the time needed for the perfect clean, allowing you to wash up to 15 place settings spotlessly and efficiently. There is also a liquid detergent smart auto dosing option that provides up to one month of cleaning without refill and the fan dry ensures everything will come out dry. Hisense

Hisense HRF254N6TSE French Door Refrigerator

The Hisense 25.4 cu. ft. French-door refrigerator with built-in ice maker delivers all the storage capacity, user convenience, food organization and reliable quality that today’s families demand. The fridge boasts perfect temperature control and has through-the-door ice and water dispensers. Its sleek, modern style also enhances any kitchen décor at a highly competitive price. Hisense

Hisense HWD46029SS Dual-Zone Wine Cooler

This Hisense 46-bottle, dual-zone wine cooler stores your favorite wines at their ideal temperatures with updated style that complements any kitchen. Its energy-efficient design features a low-E glass door that blocks unwanted UV rays to help maintain ideal conditions inside. Best of all, you can store white and red wines at their respective temperatures, simultaneously, which helps to maximize the taste and lifetime of your collection. Hisense

Hisense HMVZ173SS OTR Microwave

The Hisense 1.7 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave oven provides 1000 watts of cooking power with 18 auto menu options including sensor-cooking for your favorite foods. Its multi-stage cooking option lets you customize cooking times and power levels in advance to suit your cooking needs. It includes a powerful 300 CFM adjustable vent fan and a LED cooktop light, as well. Hisense

Pricing and Availability

Hisense’s 2022 lineup will be available exclusively online and in-store at Lowe’s and will have a two-year warranty. The French Door refrigerator ($1899) and dual-zone wine cooler ($679) are available for purchase. The slide-in gas range ($1,699), dishwasher ($899), and microwave ($329) will be released in Q3, 2022. To learn more about Hisense and all of Hisense’s premium offerings, visit Hisense.com.

