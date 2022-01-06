[CES 2022] Anker and Eufy announce a handful of new devices, including the Nebula Cosmos 4K projector

CES 2022 usually runs until Friday, but CTA is pulling the plug a day early this year. Although the show is wrapping up, we expect a few brand announcements to happen. Anker and Eufy are two brands that we haven’t covered yet.

Anker makes chargers and computer peripherals, and they’ve been doing it for a long time. Eufy makes various home security and home theater products and is owned by Anker. Here’s a quick rundown of what Anker announced from both companies.

Anker and Eufy CES 2022 Announcements

Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W)

Charge Three Devices Simultaneously: Equipped with 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, which can charge 3 devices with 100W total output.

Equipped with 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, which can charge 3 devices with 100W total output. Pocket-Sized Max Power Charger: The world’s smallest 100W Gallium Nitride (GaN) wall charger that does not compromise on charging power.

The world’s smallest 100W Gallium Nitride (GaN) wall charger that does not compromise on charging power. Supports Fast Charging: Equipped with PowerIQ 3.0 technology to deliver optimized charging experience and support Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging.

Equipped with PowerIQ 3.0 technology to deliver optimized charging experience and support Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging. Powered by GaN II Technology: With a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure, GaN II technology makes our most innovative charger to date smaller without sacrificing a drop of power.

With a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure, GaN II technology makes our most innovative charger to date smaller without sacrificing a drop of power. Expected Price: US – $79, UK – £69.99, DE – €74.99

US – $79, UK – £69.99, DE – €74.99 Expected Availability: US & DE & UK – March 2022

Anker 535 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 512Wh)

Superior Durability: With a premium LFP battery at its core, it can endure 3000 cycles of full charge and recharge cycles, providing 6 times longer lifespan than the industry average. Its unibody design gives the device a rugged build to be a reliable companion even in tough conditions.

With a premium LFP battery at its core, it can endure 3000 cycles of full charge and recharge cycles, providing 6 times longer lifespan than the industry average. Its unibody design gives the device a rugged build to be a reliable companion even in tough conditions. Quick Recharge in 2.4 Hours: Recharge the built-in battery via an in-box adapter and/or a USB-C port with a total input of 180W from 0% to 80% in 2.4 hours.

Recharge the built-in battery via an in-box adapter and/or a USB-C port with a total input of 180W from 0% to 80% in 2.4 hours. Built in 60W PD USB-C Port: Power your laptop at high speed thanks to the built-in 60W USB-C Power Delivery port.

Power your laptop at high speed thanks to the built-in 60W USB-C Power Delivery port. Power Saving Mode: Switching on power-saving mode enables the power station to turn off when your devices are fully charged. Switching off power-saving mode will enable stable charging for prolonged use scenarios.

Switching on power-saving mode enables the power station to turn off when your devices are fully charged. Switching off power-saving mode will enable stable charging for prolonged use scenarios. Illuminate The Way: A built-in lighting bar can shine through the dark in the event of emergencies or blackouts.

A built-in lighting bar can shine through the dark in the event of emergencies or blackouts. Specs: Capacity: 512Wh AC Power: 4×AC Output 500W total USB Output: 1×USB C 60W PD, 3×USB A; DC Output:1×Car Cigarette Input: 1×DC (MAX 120W)

Expected Price: US – $499

US – $499 Expected Availability: January 4th

Anker Work B600 Video Bar

All-In-One Design: Integration of video camera, speakers, microphone array, and a dimmable key light all inside a small footprint keeps desks neat and organized for efficient work environments.

Integration of video camera, speakers, microphone array, and a dimmable key light all inside a small footprint keeps desks neat and organized for efficient work environments. AI-Powered Noise Reduction: VoiceRadar™ technology combined with dynamic beamforming and an AI algorithm allows users to achieve full-duplex, clear calls in noisy environments.

VoiceRadar™ technology combined with dynamic beamforming and an AI algorithm allows users to achieve full-duplex, clear calls in noisy environments. Excellent Video Performing: With 2K@30FPS, FOV adjustment, Autofocus, and image enhancement, the video camera provides the optimum streaming solution.

With 2K@30FPS, FOV adjustment, Autofocus, and image enhancement, the video camera provides the optimum streaming solution. Built-In Key Light: MagicSight™ technology delivers automated lighting adjustment via an adjustable, built-in LED panel to make sure users look their best in any lighting. Color temperature and brightness can also be further adjusted via app.

MagicSight™ technology delivers automated lighting adjustment via an adjustable, built-in LED panel to make sure users look their best in any lighting. Color temperature and brightness can also be further adjusted via app. Expected Price: US – $219.99, UK – £219.99, EU – €229.99

US – $219.99, UK – £219.99, EU – €229.99 Expected Launch: January 25th

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual (Battery Powered)

Dual Camera: Includes both a 2K camera and a 1080p camera, to provide a fuller view of the front porch. The top camera (160° FOV) captures the face and body of the visitor, while the downward-facing camera (120°FOV) monitors packages left on the doorstep.

Includes both a 2K camera and a 1080p camera, to provide a fuller view of the front porch. The top camera (160° FOV) captures the face and body of the visitor, while the downward-facing camera (120°FOV) monitors packages left on the doorstep. Dual Motion Detection: Uses radar and PIR technology to help more accurately detect humans and reduce false alarms by 95%.

Uses radar and PIR technology to help more accurately detect humans and reduce false alarms by 95%. Family Recognition: With advanced AI technology, the doorbell can recognize your family and friends from strangers.

With advanced AI technology, the doorbell can recognize your family and friends from strangers. Package Detection: The AI can also identify packages, reminding consumers when packages have arrived.

The AI can also identify packages, reminding consumers when packages have arrived. No Monthly Fee: The Homebase 2 provides 16GB free local storage, up to 90-day* encrypted video.

The Homebase 2 provides 16GB free local storage, up to 90-day* encrypted video. Long Battery Life: Up to 6 months with one single charge.

Up to 6 months with one single charge. Work with Voice Assistants: Alexa and Google voice commands.

*Compared with video doorbells with only PIR sensors (data from eufy lab)

**Based on typical usage for 10 events per day at 60 seconds for each event

eufy Security Garage-Control Cam/ Plus

All-in-One Garage Control: It’s not only a door controller that can be used to remotely open/close the garage door, but also comes with a built-in camera — a real-time view of the garage, as well as a door sensor, which detects the status of the door and alerts you when you forget to close it.

It’s not only a door controller that can be used to remotely open/close the garage door, but also comes with a built-in camera — a real-time view of the garage, as well as a door sensor, which detects the status of the door and alerts you when you forget to close it. Multiple Ways to Control Garage Door: Control your garage door from anywhere at anytime. Just tap on the App, voice command, or via geofencing detection. The Garage-Control Cam Plus can support two-door control.

Control your garage door from anywhere at anytime. Just tap on the App, voice command, or via geofencing detection. The Garage-Control Cam Plus can support two-door control. See Details in Real Time: Pinpoint small details with 1080P/2K resolution in real-time to protect your garage and belongings, day and night.

Pinpoint small details with 1080P/2K resolution in real-time to protect your garage and belongings, day and night. On-Device AI Detection: With AI Detection, it sends notifications only when it senses humans and vehicles, and the accuracy is up to 99%. On-device AI performs faster and brings more security and privacy.

With AI Detection, it sends notifications only when it senses humans and vehicles, and the accuracy is up to 99%. On-device AI performs faster and brings more security and privacy. No Monthly Fee with Local Storage: Provides 32GB local storage with SD card without additional payment, and supports 24/7 continuous recording with 4s pre-rol to get a more complete picture of what’s happening outside your door.

Provides 32GB local storage with SD card without additional payment, and supports 24/7 continuous recording with 4s pre-rol to get a more complete picture of what’s happening outside your door. Expected Price: Garage-Control Cam (1080P/ Single-door Control) / Garage-Control Cam Plus (2K/ Two-door Control): $99 / $129

Garage-Control Cam (1080P/ Single-door Control) / Garage-Control Cam Plus (2K/ Two-door Control): $99 / $129 Expected Launch: US & CA – March; EU & UK – TBD

Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K

Laser-Powered Brightness: 2,400 ANSI Lumens, 4K Resolution and ALPD 3.0 technology bring bright and stunning images even with lights on.

2,400 ANSI Lumens, 4K Resolution and ALPD 3.0 technology bring bright and stunning images even with lights on. Move Your Home Theater: Easily carry around your house with its ergonomically designed handle.

Easily carry around your house with its ergonomically designed handle. Setup is a Snap: Instantly create a cinema with InstaSet Display Technology. In only 3 seconds, Gridless Auto Keystone Correction aligns the image without a grid and Seamless Autofocus quickly clears up the display.

Instantly create a cinema with InstaSet Display Technology. In only 3 seconds, Gridless Auto Keystone Correction aligns the image without a grid and Seamless Autofocus quickly clears up the display. Android TV 10.0: Provide 7000+ Mainstream Apps including Netflix (Access with included 4K streaming dongle).

Provide 7000+ Mainstream Apps including Netflix (Access with included 4K streaming dongle). 30W speakers with AiFi technology and Dolby Audio: Heighten the intensity of the soundtrack and the intimacy of whispers to provide immersive cinema sound. Plus, AiFi technology and Dolby Audio create a true 3D soundscape.

Heighten the intensity of the soundtrack and the intimacy of whispers to provide immersive cinema sound. Plus, AiFi technology and Dolby Audio create a true 3D soundscape. Eye Guard technology: Provide intelligent eye protection with a distance sensor.

Provide intelligent eye protection with a distance sensor. Expected Price: US – $2,199 // UK – £2,199 // EU – €2,199

US – $2,199 // UK – £2,199 // EU – €2,199 Expected Launch: January 11th (Kickstarter); Expected product ship date: March

