[CES 2022] Satechi’s new USB-C GaN charger offers up to 165W power delivery

With more devices using USB-C for charging, it’s likely you have more than one USB-C charging cable lying around. Satechi’s latest USB-C GaN charger with its 4 ports and up to 165W combined power delivery can help reduce the number of chargers you need.

Many smaller laptops these days support USB-C charging with Power Delivery. With the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, you can easily power your laptop and three other devices accordingly. Depending on the number of devices you have plugged into the charger, you can expect to get 100W, 100W/60W, 60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W, 60W/45W/30W/30W splits, up to 165W total. Next-gen Gallium Nitride technology is used in this charger as it provides faster charging and better power efficiency.

The Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger.

The charger is also CE and ETL certified, so you can rest easy knowing it is safe for your connected devices. This charger is perfect for the MacBook Pro M1, iPad Pro, iPhones, Android devices, tablets, Windows laptops with up to 100W power requirements, and more. Its sleek space gray design should fit into any workspace and the charger includes a stand for secure placement and easy storage when not in use.

The Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger is available at Satechi.net for US$119.99 and is now 20% off with code CES20 until January 13.

Last Updated on January 7, 2022.