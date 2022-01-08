[CES 2022] JBL announces this year’s Boombox 3

From backyard barbecues and beach parties to road trips, the JBL Boombox 3 brings massive sound to any environment with its new 3-way speaker system consisting of a powerful racetrack-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers, and two tweeters.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The newly designed portable speaker provides a deeper bass than its predecessors and has intense clarity and even more robust sound than before. With 24 hours of playtime, JBL Original Pro Sound can fuel any party from sunup to sundown.

JBL Boombox 3

Its IP67 rating for waterproof and dustproof capabilities can brace for most weather conditions. With a sturdy metal handle with an eye-catching orange silicone grip designed with comfort in mind, the speaker provides the feel of an epic party with the convenience of portability. The JBL Boombox 3 keeps devices charged at all times with its built-in power bank, and with the PartyBoost feature music lovers can enhance their experience even further by connecting it to other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for even bigger and bolder sound. “The JBL Boombox 3 has unique upgrades from our previous version, with a redesigned look, new subwoofer and sound quality that is bigger than ever,” said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN. “We’re excited to expand the JBL Boombox Series and provide a loud speaker with powerful bass that brings life to any party or just life on-the-go.” JBL

Features

JBL Original Pro Sound: Providesepic sound all day with monstrous bass

Providesepic sound all day with monstrous bass Longest Playtime: Listen all day with a built-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery that supports up to 24 hours of playtime

Listen all day with a built-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery that supports up to 24 hours of playtime Wireless Bluetooth® Streaming V5.3 : Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound

: Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound JBL PartyBoost: Pair with two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up the party

Pair with two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up the party IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof: Take the speaker to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills, rain or even a tumble in the pool

Take the speaker to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills, rain or even a tumble in the pool Built-in Power Bank: Charges smartphones and tablets via USB even while music is playing

Charges smartphones and tablets via USB even while music is playing Available in black and squad color options starting Summer 2022 for US$499.95.

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of the Boombox 3? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.