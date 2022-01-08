[CES 2022] JBL adds the smaller Encore to its PartyBox lineup

JBL adds its most compact, powerful portable to PartyBox Series with the mighty JBL PartyBox Encore Essential. The JBL Encore Essential boasts 100W of output and features the signature JBL PartyBox light show that syncs to music in a smaller and portable design that is guaranteed to be the life of the party.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With its ultra-portable handle and rugged design, JBL PartyBox Encore Essential can easily be transported wherever the party is. With up to 6 hours of battery life and its IPX4 splashproof design, music lovers won’t have to worry about poolside splashes or dancing in the rain for long listening sessions. Here is what JBL’s press release had to say about this little guy:

JBL PartyBox Encore

The newly designed interface enables users to easily control the lightshow and volume at the next dance party, or access these features through the dedicated JBL PartyBox app. The dynamic lightshow delivers a cool strobe effect that syncs to any music beat. With Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity, partygoers have a fair share of connection choices to their favorite tunes. “With the popularity of the JBL PartyBox speaker lineup, we are excited to introduce a smaller design option that delivers the same big, bold audio used throughout the series,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “JBL’s expertise in consumer audio and professional live sound meet in the PartyBox series so we are thrilled to expand upon the portfolio with a compact design option.” JBL

JBL PartyBox Encore Features

JBL Original Pro Sound

100 W Output Power

Signature JBL PartyBox Lightshow

6 Hours of Playtime

IPX4 Splashproof

Wireless Bluetooth® Streaming V5.1

Playback from USB and Aux-In inputs

1x wired Mic Inputs

True Wireless Stereo to pair 2 speakers together for stereo sound

Compatible with the JBL PB App

Available March 2022 for US$299.95

