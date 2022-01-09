[CES 2022] Edifier’s latest products honoured with four CES Innovation Awards

CES 2022 might be a wrap, but we still have some news we’re catching up on. Edifier, whose products we’ve reviewed in the past, unveiled four new products — all of which were honoured with CES Innovation Awards.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The four products include the NeoBuds Pro true wireless earbuds, MC500 sound console, MP230 portable speaker, and the M100 Plus portable waterproof speaker.

“This is an immense honor for the brand as we always strive to provide our consumers with cutting

edge technology and sound design all at a price point that they can afford. With our years of research within the audio industry, bringing consumers high quality audio products has always been part of our core values. We also seek to remain at the forefront and incorporate the latest technology and features into each of our products for the purest sounds in their respective classes.” Stanley Wen, Edifier’s CTO

One of the first Hi-Res Audio certified true wireless earbuds on the market, the NeoBuds Pro feature six microphones, active noise cancelling of up to 42dB, and crystal clear audio, making them great for music listening as well as one-on-one or conference calls.

The Edifier M100 Plus waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker.

The MP230 portable Bluetooth speaker blends portability with the wood-framed bookshelf speaker design and technology the company is known for. According to them, it creates “unrivaled soundscapes that can match nearly any aesthetic.” With two 48mm full-range drivers, rich audio, and 16-hour playback, this speaker should easily last the day. The M100 Plus, on the other hand, was designed to provide high-quality sound in a portable, palm-sized package. With a double-woven lanyard and IPX7 rating, this small speaker should survive the outdoors with no problem.

A new product line from Edifier is the MC500. The company’s first sound console and mixer was designed to further assist streamers. With the MC500, sound effects, audio control and more are all at the steamer’s disposal, allowing for a more integrated, intuitive and interactive livestream.

The Edifier MC500 sound console and mixer.

The MC500 and M100 Plus will all be available to purchase on the Edifier site in 2022, with pricing to be determined. For a suggested retail price of $129.99, the NeoBuds Pro are now available to purchase on the Edifier website, Mall.Edifier.com, as well as Amazon. The MP230 is also available for purchase for US$99.90.

What do you think about the latest speakers and earbuds from Edifier? Will you be picking any of them up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.