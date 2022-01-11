The PRS Silver Sky SE is finally here

I have been playing guitar since the age of 11, and I have played a lot of different brands. From Fender to Gibson and Cort to Kramer, the range of brands I’ve used and owned is crazy. But when I picked up my first Paul Reed Smith (PRS), I was in love. I currently own four PRS guitars, and the long-awaited PRS Silver Sky SE could be my next addition.

The PRS Silver Sky SE is the more affordable version of the PRS Silver Sky Core model. The Core model was built with John Mayer and designed to fit his tone and needs. But as with most Core PRS guitars, they cost a pretty penny. That’s why PRS has the SE line of guitars to bring some of the same features to a more affordable price point.

Many of us have been begging PRS to make the PRS Silver Sky SE, and I was so impatient that I built my own out of a Strat-type body and a third-party PRS neck. While it works, it’s not the same quality or tone as what you’ll find on the real deal. In the video below, John Mayer goes over the new PRS Silver Sky SE and gives us a peek at what we can expect.

PRS Silver Sky SE Specifications

BODY
Body ConstructionSolidbody
Body WoodPoplar
Top CarveFlat Top
NECK
Number of Frets22
Scale Length25.5″
Neck WoodMaple
Neck ConstructionMulti-Ply
Truss RodPRS Double-Acting
Neck Shape635JM
Neck Depth At The Nut53/64″
Neck Of Fretboard At The Nut1 20/32″
Neck Of Fretboard At The Body2 7/32″
Fretboard WoodRosewood
Fretboard Radius8.5”
Fretboard InlaySmall Birds
Headstock DecalSignature “SE”
NECK/BODY ASSEMBLY
Neck/Body Assembly TypeBolt-On
HARDWARE
Bridge2-Point Steel Tremolo
TunersVintage-Style
Hardware TypeNickel
NutPRS
ELECTRONICS
ControlsVolume and Two Tone Controls with 5-Way Blade Pickup Switch
ADDITIONAL INFO
StringsPRS Classic 10-46
TuningStandard (6 String): E, A, D, G, B, E
CaseGigbag
The new PRS Silver Sky SE will be available soon and priced at US$849, you can pre-order one at American Musical Supply. It will come in four colors; Dragon Fruit, Stone Blue, Moon White, and Ever Green. For more in-depth info on the new PRS Silver Sky SE, check out the PRS website.

What do you think of this new PRS guitar? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

