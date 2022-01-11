The PRS Silver Sky SE is finally here

I have been playing guitar since the age of 11, and I have played a lot of different brands. From Fender to Gibson and Cort to Kramer, the range of brands I’ve used and owned is crazy. But when I picked up my first Paul Reed Smith (PRS), I was in love. I currently own four PRS guitars, and the long-awaited PRS Silver Sky SE could be my next addition.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The PRS Silver Sky SE is the more affordable version of the PRS Silver Sky Core model. The Core model was built with John Mayer and designed to fit his tone and needs. But as with most Core PRS guitars, they cost a pretty penny. That’s why PRS has the SE line of guitars to bring some of the same features to a more affordable price point.

Many of us have been begging PRS to make the PRS Silver Sky SE, and I was so impatient that I built my own out of a Strat-type body and a third-party PRS neck. While it works, it’s not the same quality or tone as what you’ll find on the real deal. In the video below, John Mayer goes over the new PRS Silver Sky SE and gives us a peek at what we can expect.

PRS Silver Sky SE Specifications

BODY Body Construction Solidbody Body Wood Poplar Top Carve Flat Top

NECK Number of Frets 22 Scale Length 25.5″ Neck Wood Maple Neck Construction Multi-Ply Truss Rod PRS Double-Acting Neck Shape 635JM Neck Depth At The Nut 53/64″ Neck Of Fretboard At The Nut 1 20/32″ Neck Of Fretboard At The Body 2 7/32″ Fretboard Wood Rosewood Fretboard Radius 8.5” Fretboard Inlay Small Birds Headstock Decal Signature “SE”

NECK/BODY ASSEMBLY Neck/Body Assembly Type Bolt-On

HARDWARE Bridge 2-Point Steel Tremolo Tuners Vintage-Style Hardware Type Nickel Nut PRS

ELECTRONICS Controls Volume and Two Tone Controls with 5-Way Blade Pickup Switch

ADDITIONAL INFO Strings PRS Classic 10-46 Tuning Standard (6 String): E, A, D, G, B, E Case Gigbag

The new PRS Silver Sky SE will be available soon and priced at US$849, you can pre-order one at American Musical Supply. It will come in four colors; Dragon Fruit, Stone Blue, Moon White, and Ever Green. For more in-depth info on the new PRS Silver Sky SE, check out the PRS website.

Last Updated on January 11, 2022.