Samsung pauses pre-orders of The Freestyle due to high-demand

CES 2022 has passed, and one of the more popular devices that came out of the event was the Samsung The Freestyle. We had the opportunity to do a first look review of this new projector, and we awarded it a Best of CES 2022 award.

The Freestyle caught a lot of eyes and a lot of interest, and according to the company, it has gotten a significant response for pre-ordering this new projector. “The response from consumers has been so overwhelmingly positive that The Freestyle pre-order sales have exceeded the limited quantities Samsung had projected.” This has resulted in Samsung pausing pre-orders for now. The reason given for the pause is so that everyone who wants one can still take advantage of the special offer, including the case.

A Samsung representative provided us with the following details about this pre-order pause and steps going forward:

While this brief pause continues, consumers can still pre-order The Freestyle through retail partners while their limited supplies last.

Although an exact date isn’t clear yet, pre-orders will restart on Samsung.com very soon.

All pre-order buyers will still get The Freestyle case on Samsung

And consumers can sign up now to get an alert when the pre-order reopens.

For now, that’s all the info Samsung has provided on the pre-order pause. If you’re interested in The Freestyle, you can check out Samsung’s website and sign up for alerts to know when it comes back on pre-order.

Last Updated on January 15, 2022.