Leaving Netflix February 2022: Terminator 2, Jurassic Park, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in February — fortunately, you have a couple of weeks before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Not as many shows are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream comedies like Grown Ups and Step Brothers as well as sci-fi titles including Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Total Recall. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the Jurassic Park and Jackass movies. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in February!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in February.

February 1

Await Further Instructions 🇺🇸

Bad Grandpa .5 🇨🇦

Grown Ups 🇺🇸

Jackass 3 🇨🇦

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie 🇨🇦

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa 🇨🇦

Star Trek 🇨🇦

Star Trek Into the Darkness 🇨🇦

February 8

Polarioid 🇺🇸

February 9

Hilter – A Career 🇺🇸

February 15

Studio 54 🇺🇸

February 16

Drunk Parents 🇺🇸

February 19

Good Time 🇺🇸

February 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey 🇺🇸

February 25

No Escape 🇺🇸

February 26

Edge of Seventeen 🇺🇸

February 28

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2 🇺🇸

Chocolat 🇺🇸

Dances with Wolves 🇺🇸

The Darkest Hour 🇺🇸

Fool’s Gold 🇺🇸

Here Comes the Boom 🇺🇸

The Interview 🇺🇸

Jurassic Park 🇨🇦

The Lost Wold: Jurassic Park 🇨🇦

Jurassic Park III 🇨🇦

Jurassic World 🇨🇦

Labyrinth 🇺🇸

Law Abiding Citizen 🇺🇸

Mars Attacks! 🇺🇸

Observe and Report 🇺🇸

Rain Man 🇺🇸

Sabrina 🇺🇸

Sex Drive 🇺🇸

Something Borrowed 🇺🇸

Soul Surfer 🇺🇸

Step Brothers 🇺🇸

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 🇺🇸

Total Recall 🇺🇸

We Were Soldiers 🇺🇸

