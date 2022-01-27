Two new high-fidelity wired gaming headsets drop from Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica, the maker of high-quality audio equipment, has announced two new high-fidelity wired gaming headsets. We’ve reviewed a few Audio-Technica offerings in the past and have been suitably impressed, so hopefully, these gaming headsets live up to the company’s reputation.

The Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 features a closed-back design for excellent sound isolation. On the other hand, the ATH-GDL3 has an open-back design for a spacious, immersive listening experience while allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings during gaming.

“The large-diameter 45 mm drivers deliver high-resolution audio with exquisite detail. A state-of-the-art,

flexible and detachable boom microphone, with highly directional pickup, provides crystal-clear in-game

voice communication among players. Each left earcup has a built-in volume control dial and a mute

switch for convenient control of the microphone.” Audio-Technica

Key features of the headsets include:

ATH-GDL3: Open-back design for a spacious, immersive listening experience 45 mm drivers delivering high-resolution audio Super lightweight (less than 220 grams) Detachable boom mic Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, laptops, PCs, and other devices with a standard 3.5 mm TRRS headset connector or with a separate mic input and headphone output

ATH-GL3 Closed-back design provides excellent sound isolation making every moment of the game 45 mm drivers Super lightweight (less than 230 grams) Detachable boom mic Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, laptops, PCs, and other devices with a standard 3.5 mm TRRS headset connector or with a separate mic input and headphone output



The Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 closed-back (left) and ATH-GDL3 open-back wired gaming headsets.

We should be getting our hands on a pair soon so be sure to check back for our full review! In the meantime, the closed-back ATH-GL3 is available with an MSRP of US$99, and the open-back ATH-GDL3 is available with an MSRP of $129.

