Two new high-fidelity wired gaming headsets drop from Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica, the maker of high-quality audio equipment, has announced two new high-fidelity wired gaming headsets. We’ve reviewed a few Audio-Technica offerings in the past and have been suitably impressed, so hopefully, these gaming headsets live up to the company’s reputation.
The Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 features a closed-back design for excellent sound isolation. On the other hand, the ATH-GDL3 has an open-back design for a spacious, immersive listening experience while allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings during gaming.
“The large-diameter 45 mm drivers deliver high-resolution audio with exquisite detail. A state-of-the-art,Audio-Technica
flexible and detachable boom microphone, with highly directional pickup, provides crystal-clear in-game
voice communication among players. Each left earcup has a built-in volume control dial and a mute
switch for convenient control of the microphone.”
Key features of the headsets include:
- ATH-GDL3:
- Open-back design for a spacious, immersive listening experience
- 45 mm drivers delivering high-resolution audio
- Super lightweight (less than 220 grams)
- Detachable boom mic
- Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, laptops, PCs, and other devices with a standard 3.5 mm TRRS headset connector or with a separate mic input and headphone output
- ATH-GL3
- Closed-back design provides excellent sound isolation making every moment of the game
- 45 mm drivers
- Super lightweight (less than 230 grams)
- Detachable boom mic
- Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, laptops, PCs, and other devices with a standard 3.5 mm TRRS headset connector or with a separate mic input and headphone output
We should be getting our hands on a pair soon so be sure to check back for our full review! In the meantime, the closed-back ATH-GL3 is available with an MSRP of US$99, and the open-back ATH-GDL3 is available with an MSRP of $129.
