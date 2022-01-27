New on Netflix January 28 – February 3: Kristen Bell stars in one of the longest-titled shows ever

Coming soon in January
Coming soon in February
- Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.
- Juvenile Justice (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.
- Love, Life & Everything in Between (NETFLIX SERIES): An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
- One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
Netflix Games
January 28
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!
- Every Breath You Take 🇨🇦
- Feria: The Darkest Light (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (NETFLIX SERIES): Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.
- Home Team (NETFLIX FILM): Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.
- In From the Cold (NETFLIX SERIES): A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (NETFLIX SERIES): A heartbroken artist’s life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime… or did she?
January 31
Being the beginning of a new month, there are a lot of older titles being added to the New on Netflix January 28 to February 3rd list as well.
February 1
- 47 Ronin 🇨🇦
- The Addams Family 🇺🇸
- American Reunion 🇨🇦
- Anaconda 🇺🇸
- Ask Me Anything 🇨🇦
- Batman Begins 🇺🇸
- The Book of Eli 🇺🇸
- The Bourne Ultimatum 🇺🇸
- Briaqn Banks 🇨🇦
- Caddyshack 🇺🇸
- Caddyshack 2 🇺🇸
- Countdown 🇺🇸
- The Dark Knight 🇺🇸
- Despicable Me 🇺🇸
- Despicable Me 2 🇺🇸
- The Devil’s Advocate 🇺🇸
- Donnie Brasco 🇺🇸
- Employee of the Month 🇨🇦
- Erin Brockovich 🇨🇦
- The Exorcist 🇺🇸
- Final Destination 3 🇨🇦
- The Foreigner 🇺🇸
- From Prada to Nada 🇨🇦
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): New lessons, new surprises, same adorable kitties — including Floyd! Gabby leads the way with Pandy, CatRat, Cakey, Baby Box and other beloved pals.
- The Hangover 🇺🇸
- Happy Gilmore 🇨🇦
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War 🇨🇦
- Johnny English Reborn 🇨🇦
- Kicking & Screaming 🇨🇦
- Killer Elite 🇨🇦
- The Last Samurai 🇺🇸
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole 🇺🇸
- Letters to Juliet 🇨🇦
- Limitless 🇨🇦
- The Lucky One 🇺🇸
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.
- The Negotiator 🇺🇸
- The New Guy 🇺🇸
- New Year’s Eve 🇺🇸
- The One 🇺🇸
- The Other Boleyn Girl 🇺🇸
- The Other Guys 🇺🇸
- Patsy & Loretta 🇺🇸
- Raising Dion: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Nicole continues to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers. But with Dion growing stronger, danger may be closer than they think.
- Red Dragon 🇨🇦
- The Scorpion King 🇨🇦
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon 🇺🇸
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 🇺🇸
- Transporter 3 🇨🇦
- Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club 🇨🇦
- United 93 🇨🇦
- Warrior 🇺🇸
- Watchmen 🇺🇸
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 🇨🇦
February 2
- Dark Desire: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): As Alma tries to rebuild her life, a reunion with Darío rekindles their doomed affair and brings his more sinister side to the surface.
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Steven’s travels take him to New Mexico for big game and an exotic import, as well as Hawaii, where he hunts feral goats and takes up spearfishing.
- The Tinder Swindler (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.
February 3
- Finding Ola (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇬): After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.
- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Kid’s superhero dreams come true as the Local Heroes become Earth’s greatest champions. But is something amiss with this ridiculously awesome adventure?
- Murderville (NETFLIX SERIES): Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.
Last Updated on January 27, 2022.