New on Netflix January 28 – February 3: Kristen Bell stars in one of the longest-titled shows ever

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 21-27th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January or February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 28 to February 3rd list is headlined by Kristen Bell in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

Coming soon in January

These titles are coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

All of Us Are Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

Coming soon in February

These titles are coming sometime in February, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close. One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dungeon Dwarves: Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons.

January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Feria: The Darkest Light (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸 ): In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

January 31

Horrible Bosses 2 🇨🇦

Being the beginning of a new month, there are a lot of older titles being added to the New on Netflix January 28 to February 3rd list as well.

February 1

47 Ronin 🇨🇦

The Addams Family 🇺🇸

American Reunion 🇨🇦

Anaconda 🇺🇸

Ask Me Anything 🇨🇦

Batman Begins 🇺🇸

The Book of Eli 🇺🇸

The Bourne Ultimatum 🇺🇸

Briaqn Banks 🇨🇦

Caddyshack 🇺🇸

Caddyshack 2 🇺🇸

Countdown 🇺🇸

The Dark Knight 🇺🇸

Despicable Me 🇺🇸

Despicable Me 2 🇺🇸

The Devil’s Advocate 🇺🇸

Donnie Brasco 🇺🇸

Employee of the Month 🇨🇦

Erin Brockovich 🇨🇦

The Exorcist 🇺🇸

Final Destination 3 🇨🇦

The Foreigner 🇺🇸

From Prada to Nada 🇨🇦

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): New lessons, new surprises, same adorable kitties — including Floyd! Gabby leads the way with Pandy, CatRat, Cakey, Baby Box and other beloved pals.

Happy Gilmore 🇨🇦

The Huntsman: Winter’s War 🇨🇦

Johnny English Reborn 🇨🇦

Kicking & Screaming 🇨🇦

Killer Elite 🇨🇦

The Last Samurai 🇺🇸

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole 🇺🇸

Letters to Juliet 🇨🇦

Limitless 🇨🇦

The Lucky One 🇺🇸

My Best Friend Anne Frank (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.

The New Guy 🇺🇸

New Year’s Eve 🇺🇸

The One 🇺🇸

The Other Boleyn Girl 🇺🇸

The Other Guys 🇺🇸

Patsy & Loretta 🇺🇸

Raising Dion: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Nicole continues to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers. But with Dion growing stronger, danger may be closer than they think.

Red Dragon 🇨🇦

The Scorpion King 🇨🇦

Transformers: Dark of the Moon 🇺🇸

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 🇺🇸

Transporter 3 🇨🇦

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club 🇨🇦

United 93 🇨🇦

Warrior 🇺🇸

Watchmen 🇺🇸

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 🇨🇦

February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): As Alma tries to rebuild her life, a reunion with Darío rekindles their doomed affair and brings his more sinister side to the surface.

February 3

Finding Ola (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇬): After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.

Kid’s superhero dreams come true as the Local Heroes become Earth’s greatest champions. But is something amiss with this ridiculously awesome adventure? Murderville (NETFLIX SERIES): Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 28 to February 3rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

