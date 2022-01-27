Ways to improve customer engagement through SaaS solutions

There are so many ways to improve customer engagement and many potential tactics out there. However, narrowing it down to the most effective ways to implement your engagement strategy can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together our top tips to help you truly boost your user engagement through SaaS (software as a service) solutions. Because when customers are engaged, they’ll keep spending with you.

In this article, we’ve included some truly powerful tools for customer engagement, along with our top tips to boost your user loyalty and ultimately your bottom line. Dive into tools that help you personalise an onboarding experience or automate a customer live chat with the information that they’re ACTUALLY looking for. These SaaS tools and tips can be absolute game-changers.

Build personalised onboarding experiences to boost engagement

Have you ever signed up to a service thinking it was going to be amazing, but within the first few minutes of a boring onboarding experience you’ve lost your enthusiasm for it? Opinions on the quality of a service can be formed in moments, so creating a great personalised onboarding experience can really help to WOW your customers from day 1.

Understanding each customer’s individual journey is key to personalising their onboarding experience. Essentially, the faster you can help your customer to achieve their goals, the more likely they are to stick with your product. For example, you could segment customers based on different goals or cases, and create custom onboarding experiences for each case. It takes time, but it gets results.

Use in-app guides to enable customer self-service

As a customer, we want to know how to easily get what we need. Simple, right? Well, not always. Even if you think your service is super intuitive, they’ll always be questions from customers. Combat this with in-app guides to empower customers to find what they need, exactly when they need it. This will help with the customer experience and loyalty overall.

There are different SaaS options to make this easier for you too. For example, Pendo in-app Guides can enable teams to highlight new features, drive desired customer behaviour and provide essential support across all devices. Pendo even helps to create personalised guidance for users. This simplifies the user experience and improves the overall usability of a product experience. Boosting customer engagement!

Use gamification to make your service sticky

Gamifying helps to encourage regular customer engagement and keeps them coming back for more. How about gaining a badge or reward when they complete a task, or adding prompts to help them track their goals. Loyalty programs are another option to encourage more regular logins, user visits or actions. Build up emotional investment in your service, to truly maximise your customer engagement.

SaaS options like Scratcher can help you to create gamified campaigns to increase the stickiness of your service. They can help you to create magical advent calendars or weekly competitions, adding that fun element into your offering. Additionally, encourage your customers to share these gamifications on their social media channels to build your potential audience and brand awareness — it’s a win-win.

Connect with your power users for maximum customer engagement

If you have analytics on your users, you’ll be able to see who uses your services the most. This is highly recommended. Reach out to them to find out what they love. What improvements would they like to see? What features would they like to see in the future? Make your power users into champions of your business — they’ll help you win.

To further boost customer engagement, ask for feedback

So you’ve asked your power users for feedback — what’s next? In addition to those who use your service regularly, you’ll probably have a whole host of other users. Let them know that you value their input, and send out a survey or a quick pulse check (like scoring a feature from 1-10) to gather feedback. You can use this for future developments.

Don’t forget to close the feedback loop

Don’t leave your customers out in the cold. Sending out surveys for people to complete and then never following up is a sure-fire way to reduce overall customer engagement. Make sure that you’re closing the feedback loop by actively communicating with customers and following up on their suggestions. Let your customers know how you’ve improved your product, based on their comments.

This doesn’t mean that you have to act on every single bit of feedback you receive. It’s about acknowledging your customers’ thoughts and suggestions. Additionally, you could even let them know why you won’t be making a certain change. For example, because you’re focusing on a different feature that will bring them even more value. Customers appreciate transparency and regular updates.

Try using live chat to improve customer engagement

We live in a world of instant access, particularly when it comes to online. Adding live chat can vastly improve your customer engagement and help customers to get the answers they need, instantly. With ever-advancing AI, it’s also possible to have frequently asked questions answered automatically with tools like Drift, so you don’t need to have a customer success team available 24/7.

