6 ways to protect your personal devices

Not only do you need to make sure your work devices have cybersecurity functions, but you also need to ensure your personal devices are protected. These security functions are meant to protect your personal data and online actions.

Here are six methods of protecting your personal devices.

Regular data backups and storage protection

Many businesses are concerned about the possibility of ransomware attacks. If you’re wondering what ransomware is or why you would be affected by ransomware, you should be aware that this type of cybercrime is not limited to targeting companies. Individuals can be targeted as well, so you need to be prepared. Most antivirus programs will also cover ransomware, but you should also protect your data storage as much as possible and regularly back up your data so you can access it in case of a ransomware attack.

Strong authentication methods

One of the best ways you can proactively protect your personal devices, accounts and online data is to use the strongest authentication methods possible. This involves creating complex passwords and utilizing multi-factor authentication methods. Passwords should be difficult for anyone to guess, whether they know you well or not. Don’t include personal information, but do use a mix of letters, numbers and special characters. Multi-factor authentication is a method where you require multiple forms of user authentication, such as passwords, biometrics, security questions and tokens.

A VPN is a great way to help protect your personal devices.

The most common encryption tool is the VPN or Virtual Private Network. A VPN is an excellent way to ensure your entire connection to the internet is secure and safe. It creates end-to-end encryption to protect your data and online transactions and is particularly useful when you access public wifi. You can also encrypt your messaging apps and file storage, but be sure to check whether your encryption tool will protect your metadata as well as your message and file contents.

Online safety precautions

You should follow certain best practices when you browse the internet, whether you’re using a personal device or a work device. Always keep an eye on your security software and your operating system’s software center for security updates and patches. Download and install them as soon as possible after they become available. Regularly clear your cache and delete your internet history. Always use a desktop or laptop browser for transactions and working with sensitive data, as it’s more difficult for cybercriminals to hack into or skim data from these than from mobile apps. Set your mobile device’s lock screens so it’s difficult for anyone but you to unlock these devices. Protect your data by using AdBlock software and turning off Bluetooth, autocomplete and location tracking.

Cybersecurity software

Make sure you have all the standard cybersecurity software tools installed on your personal devices. These include firewalls, antivirus software and anti-spyware programs. Make sure these programs’ passive functions are running whenever you use each device and regularly run manual scans with your antivirus and anti-spyware tools. You should also regularly check for and apply software updates for each of these tools.

Awareness of common cybercrimes

A good way to ensure you’re keeping your personal devices as safe as possible is to stay aware of common kinds of cybercrime. This is because awareness helps you to be more vigilant and you can then protect yourself and your devices even when there are gaps in your technological security tools. Learn about phishing and smishing attacks, ignore spam and research different types of hacking and scams. While it may be difficult to understand the intricacies of various types of malware and viruses, you can learn what the common types of malware and viruses are and the signs your devices may be infected with one.

You should utilize a mixture of various security tools and strategies to ensure your personal devices are as protected as they can be. Remember to regularly check your security tools for updates and make sure you stay up-to-date on the latest security methods.

