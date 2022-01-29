Racing a 1,111 HP Lucid Air Dream Edition against a 1,020 HP Tesla Model S Plaid

The Lucid Air Dream Edition has arrived, and it is expected to be one of Tesla’s most formidable competitors on the market. The company has priced the Lucid Air Dream Edition at US$170,000, which is much higher than Tesla’s high-end Model S Plaid edition. Lucid also offers a less powerful version for less money, but these electric cars aren’t entry-level by any means.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Lucid Air Dream Edition and Lucid’s other models are intended to cater more to the luxury buyer in an attempt to separate itself from Tesla’s more sporty customer. Still, electric cars are fast, and the Lucid Air Dream Edition boasts a whopping 1,111 HP with dual motors. More than the Tesla Model S Plaid, which clocks in at 1,020 HP.

So with that extra horsepower, how does the Lucid Air Dream Edition stack up against the Tesla Model S Plaid? The guys over at DragTimes decided to put that to the test, and you might be surprised at the results. Check out their full video below.

I was honestly surprised at the results of this drag race. It’s apparent that Tesla’s Launch Control does a fantastic job helping the car along. At least from the video, I was shocked at how less responsive the Lucid was. I’m sure things would feel different actually being in the cars, but it is still clear who the winner is from this test.

It will be interesting to see if Tesla and Lucid compare the two in the future. Even with Lucid losing, it’s still a fantastic-looking car, albeit far more expensive. They’re both far out of my range, though, so I’m not too worried about who beats who.

What did you think of this drag race? Were you surprised by the results? Why or why not? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 29, 2022.