Need a new TV? Check out these Samsung deals happening now

February is one of the most significant months for TV sales. Why? Because users tend to want to upgrade or update their TV experience for the Super Bowl. That being said, I think that the Super Bowl is becoming more inconsequential than ever before. However, it is still significant enough for companies like Samsung to deliver deals in February’s first few days or weeks.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

So, while the “big game” is losing popularity, this is still an excellent time to grab a decent deal on a TV, and we have a few Samsung deals you might want to consider. You can also look back at our reviews to see how some of these TVs fared in our thoughts. Here’s a quick rundown on what you can expect to find on the company’s website in terms of deals happening now.

Get up to $2,500 off Neo QLED 8K TVs

Get up to $1,700 off Neo QLED 4K TVs

Get up to $1,500 off The Premiere

Get up to $1,000 off The Terrace TV

Get up to $1,000 off select 4K TVs

Get $1,000 off The Sero TV

Get up to $800 off The Frame TV

Get up to $500 off Crystal UHD 4K TVs

So, even if you could care less about the NFL, now is a good time to find deals on TVs, because movies look way better than football on a Neo QLED!

What do you think of these Samsung deals? Are you looking for a new TV? Will you be taking advantage of any of these deals? If not, what other deals have you found? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 31, 2022.