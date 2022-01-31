Now Playing on Plex February 2022: Red, Erased, The Gift, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex February 2022 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into February 2022!

New on Plex in February 2022

1408

2 Days In New York

Arizona

Bad Reputation

Black Death

The Brass Teapot

The Cobbler

The Crazies

Deconstructing Harry

The Double

Fortress

Humpday

Nobody Walks

Once Upon A Time In Venice

The Phenom

Red

The Rewrite

Safe

A Score To Settle

Sex Tape (starts 2/5)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Square

Sweet And Lowdown

Winchester

Catch It Before It Leaves in February 2022

2 Days In New York

Alan Partridge

Bounce

Bronson

Cake

Earth to Echo

Erased

Friday The 13th, Part II

Friday The 13th, Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday The 13th, Part VII: The New Blood

Friday The 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

The General’s Daughter

Girl Most Likely

I Give It A Year

Last Chance Harvey

The Ninth Gate

Out Of The Furnace

Safe

Timecrimes

Still Streaming on Plex in Feburary 2022

Battle Royale

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bronson

Clerks II

Coherence

Cube

Filth

The Ghost Writer

The Gift

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Highlander

The Hunt

I Saw The Devil

The Illusionist

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Lion

A Little Bit Of Heaven

Lucky Number Slevin

The Man From Earth

Melancholia

Monster

Only God Forgives

The Road

Taboo

This Is England

Train to Busan

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

The Wave

We Need To Talk About Kevin

