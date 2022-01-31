Now Playing on Plex February 2022: Red, Erased, The Gift, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. For hot takes and deep dives on all things entertainment, check out The Gist. Below is our Now Playing on Plex February 2022 edition.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into February 2022!
New on Plex in February 2022
- 1408
- 2 Days In New York
- Arizona
- Bad Reputation
- Black Death
- The Brass Teapot
- The Cobbler
- The Crazies
- Deconstructing Harry
- The Double
- Fortress
- Humpday
- Nobody Walks
- Once Upon A Time In Venice
- The Phenom
- Red
- The Rewrite
- Safe
- A Score To Settle
- Sex Tape (starts 2/5)
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- The Square
- Sweet And Lowdown
- Winchester
Catch It Before It Leaves in February 2022
- 2 Days In New York
- Alan Partridge
- Bounce
- Bronson
- Cake
- Earth to Echo
- Erased
- Friday The 13th, Part II
- Friday The 13th, Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday The 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday The 13th, Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday The 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- The General’s Daughter
- Girl Most Likely
- I Give It A Year
- Last Chance Harvey
- The Ninth Gate
- Out Of The Furnace
- Safe
- Timecrimes
Still Streaming on Plex in Feburary 2022
- Battle Royale
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Bronson
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- Cube
- Filth
- The Ghost Writer
- The Gift
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Highlander
- The Hunt
- I Saw The Devil
- The Illusionist
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Lion
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Man From Earth
- Melancholia
- Monster
- Only God Forgives
- The Road
- Taboo
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- The Wave
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
Last Updated on January 31, 2022.