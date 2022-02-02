HeadRush releases 2.4 feature update for Pedalboard, Gigboard, and MX5 Guitar FX

Guitar players tend to favor a few major guitar effects processors, Line6 and HeadRush. Like anything else, you have your fanboys for each camp, and the HeadRush fanboys are smiling big today as the company releases its 2.4 feature update.

HeadRush has released this 2.4 update for its Pedalboard, Gigboard, and MX5 guitar processors, and it is based on popular requests from the HeadRush community. The new update brings four new amp models and four new effects from classic overdrives to a bass preamp. Here’s the rundown of what to expect from this new update.

New HeadRush Amp Models

11 EPB II HI-LEAD (inspired by* a 2011, ENGL® Powerball II)

11 EPB II LO-LEAD (inspired by* a 2011, ENGL® Powerball II)

11 EPB II CRUNCH (inspired by* a 2011, ENGL® Powerball II)

11 EPB II CLEAN (inspired by* a 2011, ENGL® Powerball II)

New HeadRush Distortion Effects

B DIST 7000 (inspired by* a Darkglass® Microtubes B7K Ultra V2 Bass Preamp)

OCT FUZZ (inspired by* a Dunlop® JH-OC1 Octavio)

D250 DRIVE (inspired by* a DOD® Overdrive Preamp 250)

S1 DRIVE (inspired by* a Boss® SD-1 Super Overdrive)

Feature Update 2.4 expands HeadRush’s amp library with 4 new amp models inspired by the 4 channels of a 2011 ENGL® Powerball II. The 4 models cover bright, dynamic cleans and hefty crunch tones through to brutal metal tones with characteristic attack. Meanwhile, bassists get treated to the B DIST 7000 model, inspired by the very popular Darkglass® Microtubes B7K Ultra V2 Bass Preamp. Rounding out the FX additions are a classic fuzz pedal and two new overdrive pedals: Oct Fuzz (inspired by a Dunlop® JH-OC1 Octavio), D250 Drive (inspired by a DOD® Overdrive Preamp 250), and S1 Drive (inspired by a Boss® SD-1 Super Overdrive). HeadRush delivers versatile, realistic sounding and responsive amplifier, cabinet, microphone and FX models in a complete range of road-ready floorboard guitar FX processors. Each model includes a high-resolution touch display that enables you to touch, swipe and drag-and-drop to instantly create and edit your rigs in an unprecedentedly realistic and intuitive way. HeadRush

This new update is available as a free download from the HeadRush website, so be sure to check that out.

