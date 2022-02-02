Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds combine luxury design with cutting-edge technology

The FreeBuds are Huawei’s wireless earbud line and the company is back with the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick that combine luxury design with cutting-edge technology. The luxury-grade black and gold stainless steel charging case with bright red earbuds reproduces the “classic lipstick design.”

The case is corrosion and wear-resistant and is polished “using 30 intricate processes to produce a surface as smooth as a mirror.” The charging case also has that unique lipstick holder “click” and the FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds come in a special scented gift box.

These wireless earbuds also feature High Resolution audio with a larger-scale diaphragm which supports frequency ranges of up to 40 kHz. This ensures enhanced mids and highs, as well as more powerful bass. Tested with over 10,000+ human ear models, the FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds are designed to provide comfortable wearing. The earbuds also feature an advanced AEM EQ adjustment which automatically detects the ear canal shape and assigns the best-suited EQ setting for optimal audio. With the optional Huawei AI Life app, users can also choose between the default balanced EQ setting or boos the treble or bass.

Like many other FreeBuds models, these offer noise-cancelling and surroundings mode as well. With an IPX4 rating, they are splash resistant so you don’t need to worry about getting them wet accidentally. Users can expect up to 4 hours of music playback from the earbuds before recharging. With the included case, they should last up to 22 hours.

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds.

To celebrate the launch, for a limited time only, customers will receive a free Huawei Band 6 (CA$98.99 value) as a gift with the purchase of the FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds which retail for CA$348.99. The limited-time offer is available for purchases between February 1st and 10th.

Last Updated on February 2, 2022.