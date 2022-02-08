Samsung Galaxy Watch4 update features enhanced health and wellness features, new customization options

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is getting a new update tomorrow, just in time for Unpacked. The latest update features enhanced health and wellness features, upgraded watch faces, and a new line of stylish watch straps.

Among the improvements are a new sleep coaching program, an advanced interval training for cyclists and runners, and new body composition insights powered by Centr, a digital fitness program curated by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. The purpose of Centr is to help users “transform their health, fitness, and mindset.” With the update, all Galaxy Watch4 users will receive a 30-day full-access trial of the new program.

“We understand the growing needs of smartwatch users, and are committed to guiding our Galaxy Watch4 series community on their unique wellness journeys with our latest update. We are excited to continue this effort as part of our wider initiative to redefine holistic wellness through expanded experiences and new innovations.” Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics

As we all know, a good night’s sleep is important. The new sleep coaching program tracks sleep patterns over seven days and asks users to fill out two sleep-related sleep surveys. Once completed, the program guides users through a four- to five-week program with missions, checklists, meditation guidance, sleep-related articles, and reports to assist with improving sleep quality.

For those wanting more customization and colour options, new cream and burgundy sports bands will be available, as well as new fabric bands and link bracelets. Alongside the new straps, users will also be able to customize their watch faces with even more colours and digital clock fonts.

Some of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 bands that will be available soon.

Samsung also teased some future features that will be coming soon. These include the ability to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app on your Galaxy Watch4 and the addition of Google Assistant, joining Samsung’s Bixby as a voice assistant option.

This software update will be available via the Galaxy Wearable app for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic starting the day of the Unpacked – February 9th. Users can purchase the new watch straps beginning in late February.

Last Updated on February 8, 2022.