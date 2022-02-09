Samsung announces the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, a new era of S series phones

Samsung can’t seem to catch a break from people who make a living from leaking their products. The company officially announced the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Thanks to those willing to break embargo agreements, many people have already seen these new devices, but now we have the official word.

From its looks, Samsung is marrying the best of the Note with the best of the S22 (at least in the S22 Ultra), ushering in a new era of S series smartphones. The entire Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup has a unique “revolutionary” camera that the company says is fantastic day or night.

“Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share, and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “That’s why we focused on designing our latest S series devices with groundbreaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet.” Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series has what the company is calling “Nightography” features like the 23% larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology. Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP primary camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The new Auto Framing 2 feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus, so your camera captures everyone clearly. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology, which minimizes vibrations.

Samsung is also touting the AI features of its cameras, saying Portrait Mode photos will be near perfect with its new AI Stereo Depth Map and its AI algorithms. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ also have the first-ever 4nm processor on a Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22

A lightning-fast processor demands power that can keep pace. Galaxy S22 is built with a robust all-day battery and 25W fast charging that never slows you down, and Galaxy S22+ features a super powerful battery that can last even longer than a day on a single charge. Galaxy S22+ also offers 45W super-fast charging, so you don’t have to wait when your power is running low. Streaming a movie or your favorite show will look even better on Galaxy S22 and S22+’s beautiful displays. Both devices come equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2x adaptive 120Hz display, designed for the best in gaming and watching. Samsung

Whether you choose Galaxy S22’s premium 6.1-inch display or Galaxy S22+’s 6.6-inch , each screen is built with intelligent Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the color contrast, so you can enjoy the best possible view of your content. Plus, hardware performance enhancements have improved display brightness – S22 has a peak brightness of 1,300nit while S22+ features a peak 1,750nit. S22 and S22+ will also ensure you can always stay connected and collaborative. Through our partnership with Google, you can enjoy Google Duo live sharing to view photos in Gallery with friends or write meeting notes with colleagues on Samsung Notes – even while you’re apart. Samsung

Now, the S series camera housing is designed to match the color of the device’s body with a slim and symmetric metal frame for a seamless look. The result is a balanced, unified design that’s modern, fashionable, and sleek. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. And that stunning design is built to last: the Galaxy S22 Series presents Samsung’s most durable mobile devices yet. Galaxy S22 and S22+ are the first S series models made with Armor Aluminum – our strongest aluminum frame, so you can take your phone anywhere with peace of mind. The Galaxy S22 series is also the first smartphones to feature new Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+. The S22 series devices are equipped with this tough glass on the front and back, so you can worry less about accidental drops. But we know true durability is not just about hardware. As part of our commitment to giving users the best possible mobile performance and experience, the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. Now millions of Galaxy users can take advantage of the latest security, productivity and other exciting new features, for longer. Samsung will scale this effort across our product line-up to ensure you’re fully supported across your Galaxy ecosystem. The Galaxy S series also makes it easy to make your phone your own. You can use Samsung’s clean and intuitive new One UI user interface to customize the look and feel of your home screen and widget. Tailor your icon colors, widgets, color palette, and more to your personal preferences, and create a mobile experience that reflects who you are. One UI also gives you easy access to a wealth of emojis, GIFs, and stickers directly on your keyboard, so you can instantly communicate exactly how you feel without typing a single word. Samsung

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will start at US$799.99, and Galaxy S22+ will start at US$999.99 beginning February 25, 2022, through Samsung.com, carriers, and retailers. Both devices will be available in the following colors and memory options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

Pre-orders for Galaxy S22 series start today on February 9, at Samsung.com and major retailers and carriers. Now through February 24, 2022, consumers who pre-order a device can upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models.

This offer also includes eligibility to redeem an additional Samsung Credit of up to $200 for Galaxy S22 Ultra, $150 for Galaxy S22+, or $100 for Galaxy S22 to spend toward purchasing the new Samsung Freestyle or recently updated Galaxy Watch4. Those who pre-order a Galaxy S22 device starting today can also receive up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Today unveiled Galaxy S22 Ultra, merging the best of two smartphone legacies – the unrivalled power of the Note series and the prograde camera and performance of the S series – to set a new standard for premium smartphones. Featuring a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created. “At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.” From creative capabilities and productivity, to power and performance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings everything you love about the Note experience — including its signature S Pen — to the S series. Galaxy S22 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices — Galaxy S22 and S22+ — offering every feature of those devices plus new added features for the best of the S and Note series. Samsung

For the first time ever, Note users’ favorite built-in S Pen is coming to an S series device — and it’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen we’ve ever made. With 70% lower latency you can write and draw more naturally on your S22 Ultra’s expansive screen, and explore apps in new ways. With S Pen, the S22 Ultra becomes more than a phone. It embraces the legacy of the Note while opening up new ways to be creative and get things done. The result is a mobile experience unlike any before. With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, Galaxy S22 Ultra represents Samsung’s most premium look and feel. Luxurious glass and haze finishing adds an elegant touch to S22 Ultra’s reimagined linear, floating layout – complete with Galaxy Note’s iconic sharp angles – all encased in a streamlined design. As durable as it is striking, Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four nature-inspired color options, including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and, new on S22 Ultra, Burgundy. With Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can capture footage that’s instantly post-worthy – in any lighting conditions. Advanced Nightography features available on the entire S22 family of devices allow you to snag crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras, whether you’re recording during the day or night. S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimizing the lighting and detail of your video clips. Plus, S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens helps you take smoother and clearer nighttime videos without flares. Meanwhile, video Auto Framing ensures your camera always captures exactly who you want, whether that’s one person or ten. Samsung

With zooming capabilities that will get you 100x closer to the action, Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t just Samsung’s most powerful camera, it’s also the smartest. Packed with new AI supported features like Portrait Mode, Galaxy S22 Ultra is built to make every photo look professional. With S22 Ultra’s robust intelligent camera capabilities, your phone does the heavy lifting, so you always capture stunning photos and video in any lighting. Whether you’re an amateur or a professional photographer, Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you all the tools you need to snap a beautiful shot every time. Like Galaxy S22 and S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra offers exclusive access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience and let you enjoy more creative control. With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, you can take more control over your edits with more of your images’ data. And just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject to get your images looking exactly the way you want. Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra is built for the most productive workdays. S22 Ultra is part of the first Galaxy S series to be equipped with the latest 4nm processor, which powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing. It also features Wi-Fi 6E, up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. That means you can enjoy unrivaled performance on all your most-used apps, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working. All that power runs on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s powerful battery, which gives you more than a full day of use in a single full charge. S22 Ultra also supports 45W super-fast charging, so you can record more than 50 minutes of video – after a 10-minute charge. Work, play games, watch videos, and more, with power that always keeps you connected. Whether you’re viewing content or creating your own, Galaxy S22 Ultra’s immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive 120Hz display brings everything to life in stunning detail and brighter than ever with a peak brightness of 1,750nit. Plus, Vision Booster technology enables Galaxy S22 Ultra’s screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day, making sure you get the best possible view of your content even in bright sunlight. As part of our commitment to giving users the best possible mobile performance and experience, the entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades14 . Now millions of Galaxy users can take advantage of the latest security, productivity and other exciting new features, for longer. Samsung will scale this effort across our product line-up to ensure you’re fully supported across your Galaxy ecosystem. Samsung

Pricing and Availbility

Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at US$1,199.99/CA$1649.99 beginning February 25, 2022, through Samsung.com, carriers, and retailers. It will be available in the following colors and memory options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, and 1TB models with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM.

Pre-orders for the S22 series start today on February 9, at Samsung.com and major retailers and carriers. Now through February 24, 2022, consumers who pre-order a device can upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models which start at US$799.99CA$1099.99.

This offer also includes eligibility to redeem an additional Samsung Credit of up to $200 for S22 Ultra, $150 for S22+, or $100 for S22 to spend toward purchasing the new Samsung Freestyle or recently updated Galaxy Watch4. Those who pre-order an S22 device starting today can also receive up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8.

Last Updated on February 9, 2022.