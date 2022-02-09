The benefits of automating part of your workforce

No matter where we turn, automation technology is increasingly impacting our lives. But while many consumers are adopting new software at rapid rates — using everything from smart plugs for coffee makers to automated camera functions for home security — many companies are still struggling to adapt to changing times in the modern workforce.

However, staying up-to-date with business automation capabilities is the best way to ensure your company survives. In addition to helping you maximize your profits and create smoother business processes, automating key business tasks can boost employee morale and get them more engaged and productive. We’ll explain five key benefits of automation below.

Increase Efficiency Throughout Your Organization

Perhaps the most prevalent benefit of automation is increased efficiency across your organization. When you no longer need employees to actively work on menial tasks, you can naturally reduce operational costs and speed up key business processes. For instance, when you use robotics for assembly and packaging, you can deliver products to customers at reliable speeds.

Simply adopting sales automation can improve efficiency by up to 15% and boost profits by up to 10%. The more you integrate automation throughout your company, from your sales and HR teams to your legal and finance departments, the more noticeable your results may become.

Boost Employee Morale

While automation is often perceived as a threat to people’s livelihoods, it can actually help your employees feel more satisfied in their careers.

Without automation, most workers are frequently completing repetitive tasks every single day — for example, manually sorting emails or backing up data. This type of work is tedious and time-consuming, and it prevents your employees from practicing their skills in more meaningful ways. Given that the vast majority of workers are willing to earn less to find more meaningful work, an abundance of these tasks can cause high turnover rates.

When you automate your employees’ most repetitive tasks, they gain time to focus on more valuable, meaningful work. For example, marketers can spend more time strategizing than executing, while manufacturers can focus more on procedural improvements and quality assurance than managing individual tasks themselves. Employees will contribute more to the success of the company. As long as their contributions are regularly recognized, they can become more fulfilled in their careers.

Automation can also boost employee morale by making work less laborious. In the trucking industry, in which companies are increasingly implementing AI and automation, new technologies are helping drivers find shorter routes, as well as detect and avoid road hazards. Employees can drive with greater peace of mind and lower stress levels.

Improve Management and Level Up Employees

Poor performance management is a key reason for severely low levels of employee engagement across the global workforce. While employees want ongoing professional development opportunities and bosses who coach them toward higher-level positions, most management teams aren’t doing quality performance reviews.

Automation offers a solution to cross-industry management issues. Modern HR software allows managers to score and monitor employee performance using scientific methods. It eliminates the biases that managers may have, so they can focus on having productive conversations with employees and connecting them to the right learning management systems for their continuing education needs. When employees feel like your company is helping them succeed and improve, they’ll remain engaged over time.

Automation software can even ensure employees are never overworked by helping managers visualize workloads. Plus, when team members unexpectedly quit or call out sick — which is a growing issue as many companies continue to face employee shortages — automation can help cover key tasks, so the sudden event doesn’t rock your boat. As a result, your employees will continuously have time for career and skills development and stay engaged in the long term.

Reduce Human Error

When you put humans to work, human error is always a possibility. One of the benefits of automating part of your workforce is improving the accuracy of key tasks and outcomes. For example, in the IT industry, in which human error is the top cause for system failure, you can set up automation software to continuously monitor your servers for any issues and instantly flag problems for your team to resolve.

Automation and AI can also eliminate bottlenecks by assessing your business processes and which steps (or employees) are slowing you down. Once your technology identifies a bottleneck, you can adjust your workflow or reassign tasks to people who are best suited for the job.

Open Up New Business Opportunities

One final benefit of business automation is the chance to pursue new business opportunities. Staying one step ahead of your competitors is always crucial to surviving as a business, so creating a company culture that supports automation helps innovation flow. For instance, if you’re in the healthcare industry, your practice can be one of the first to implement high-tech patient monitoring tools — like wearables that analyze sweat to detect disease — and offer an improved patient experience. Automation can also help you produce high-tech consumer products like mindfulness and meditation trackers.

Fostering a culture that prioritizes automation also gives your team members more time to ideate and brainstorm more ways to improve customer satisfaction with AI-powered tools. As a bonus perk, this can further contribute to employees’ sense of fulfillment.

Reap the Benefits of Workforce Automation

Workforce automation is your company’s chance to boost its cost-efficiency and reduce human error. This can have a direct impact on your profits and help you grow your business more rapidly than before. A culture that supports automation can also accelerate the speed of innovation within your company, so you can stand out to consumers.

However, automation isn’t just beneficial for your business leaders. While employees often fear the repercussions of automation, it can actually improve their day-to-days. Rather than wasting time on menial tasks, employees can free up time for more meaningful tasks and career development. This can lead to high employee morale and engagement. Though the initial cost of investing in business automation can seem high, its returns can be impressive. Start automating your business processes and your entire organization can reap the benefits.

Last Updated on February 9, 2022.